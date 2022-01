At a recent tasting, I was presenting some sparkling wines from the Limoux region of France, a region that produced sparkling wines at least 100 years before wines from the Champagne region were well known. Towards the end, I commented that if the bottle is not empty, seal it with a sparkling wine stopper and store it in the refrigerator. The response was: “Why bother to seal it? Just put a spoon in the neck.” I was somewhat surprised. Although I had heard it suggested previously, I did not think anyone took the idea seriously. The fact is, it’s a myth...

DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO