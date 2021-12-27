Researchers Expose TET Enzymes’ Role in Cancer and Genomic Stability

David M. O’Malley, MD: The percentage of patients who are going to relapse after primary therapy depends on the risk factors. Patients who have high periaortic lymph node involvement and locoregional disease are at much higher risk of relapsing, exceeding probably 40%. Those who present with advanced metastatic disease are essentially at 100% risk of relapse. For patients who have previously received or who haven’t received a previous immunotherapy, when they have the opportunity, I’m going to utilize an immunotherapy for the recurrent or second-line setting. If a patient hadn’t previously received a platinum doublet to include carboplatin or cisplatin plus paclitaxel with or without bevacizumab, that would be my first choice. Typically, most locoregional cancers will recur in the first 2 to 3 years.

