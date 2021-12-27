ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Researchers Expose TET Enzymes’ Role in Cancer and Genomic Stability

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleB-cell lymphoma is a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that originates in B cells. It is the most common type of lymphoma and about 85% of all lymphomas in the United States is B cell. Depending on the type and stage of the lymphoma, treatment options include chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted drug...

healththoroughfare.com

New Scientific Theory Claims the COVID-19 Omicron Variant May Have Originated in Rodents

According to some scientists, it is possible that the new COVID-19 variant known as Omicron may have evolved in a species other than humans, more precisely, rodents!. The theory reported by STAT claims that it is likely an animal got SARS-CoV-2 last year and after it mutated multiple times inside its body, the virus jumped back to humans, more dangerous than ever.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers find new potential targets for skin cancer treatment

Mutations of the gene MLL4 in epithelial skin cells can inhibit healthy cell turnover and may lead to keratinocyte cancers, which collectively outnumber all other human cancers. Targeting pathways altered by MLL4 mutations to induce proper cell turnover and death offers an approach to suppress tumor growth, according to a new study from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. The study was published this month in the journal Science Advances.
CANCER
EurekAlert

Researchers zero in on therapeutic target for aggressive uterine cancer

Researchers zero in on therapeutic target for aggressive uterine cancer. A common mutation in a rare cancer subtype leads researchers to an already-approved drug that shows promise against uterine serous carcinoma. A team of scientists led by the University of Michigan Health Rogel Cancer Center has found that a class...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study confirms nutrient's role in childhood blood cancer

A molecular building block of many animal proteins, the amino acid valine, plays a key role in cancerous growth seen in T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a new study shows. Led by researchers at NYU Langone Health, its Department of Pathology, and the Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Cancer Center, the study showed that genes involved in using up valine in cells were more active in cancerous T cells than in normal T cells.
CANCER
CBS 8

Can dog poop be used for cancer research?

SAN DIEGO — Everybody poops. It might be cliché but it's the truth, it can also tell you a lot about your body. "Oh wow, do you have a dog poop for me?" exclaims Shaun Singer outside Nate's Point Dog Park in Balboa Park. It might be a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MedicalXpress

Zebrafish and AI replace some mouse experiments in cancer research

Researchers at Uppsala University have used AI to develop a new method to study brain cancer. The method is based on transplanting tumor cells from patients to fish embryos, followed by observation with AI. The method, which is described in the scientific journal Neuro-Oncology, can partly replace current mouse models for studying tumor growth and treatment.
CANCER
Health
Health
Science
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Cancer
Cancer
targetedonc.com

Role of Anti–PD-1 and Anti-CTLA4 Agents in Cervical Cancer

David M. O’Malley, MD: The percentage of patients who are going to relapse after primary therapy depends on the risk factors. Patients who have high periaortic lymph node involvement and locoregional disease are at much higher risk of relapsing, exceeding probably 40%. Those who present with advanced metastatic disease are essentially at 100% risk of relapse. For patients who have previously received or who haven’t received a previous immunotherapy, when they have the opportunity, I’m going to utilize an immunotherapy for the recurrent or second-line setting. If a patient hadn’t previously received a platinum doublet to include carboplatin or cisplatin plus paclitaxel with or without bevacizumab, that would be my first choice. Typically, most locoregional cancers will recur in the first 2 to 3 years.
CANCER
The Conversation U.S.

Genomic sequencing: Here's how researchers identify omicron and other COVID-19 variants

How do scientists detect new variants of the virus that causes COVID-19? The answer is a process called DNA sequencing. Researchers sequence DNA to determine the order of the four chemical building blocks, or nucleotides, that make it up: adenine, thymine, cytosine and guanine. The millions to billions of these building blocks paired up together collectively make up a genome that contains all the genetic information an organism needs to survive. When an organism replicates, it makes a copy of its entire genome to pass on to its offspring. Sometimes errors in the copying process can lead to mutations in...
SCIENCE
pharmatimes.com

Cancer researchers across the UK partner in new trial to find drugs for rare cancers

The DETERMINE trial aims to discover whether existing ‘licensed’ drugs could also benefit patients with rare cancer types that the drug is not currently licensed for. Cancer Research UK, The University of Manchester and Roche announced a collaboration to run a multi-drug, precision medicine platform trial for adults and children with rare cancers, who have run out of other treatment options.
CANCER
Eureka Times-Standard

Researchers complete sequencing for Redwood Genome Project

After four years of research, a group of scientists have completed the sequences for the coast redwood and giant sequoia genomes. The research paves the way for a better understanding of the genetic basis of the species’ ability to adapt to climate impacts, wildfires and pathogens. David Neale, plant...
WILDLIFE
ABC13 Houston

Alpha Phi Alpha partners with ESPN to raise money for cancer research

NEW YORK -- For the second year, Alpha Phi Alpha is teaming with ESPN and the V Foundation for Cancer Research to drive awareness and support for the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund. Stuart Scott, an Alpha Phi Alpha brother, was committed to advancing cancer research and as his...
CANCER
outsourcing-pharma.com

Most oncologists think RWD vital to advancing cancer research: COTA

The company has released a survey of cancer doctors; 83% of those polled believe real-world data is crucial to accelerating cancer research and treatment. COTA, a real-world data (RWD) and analytics specialist focused on oncology, has released results and insights from a survey of practicing oncologists. A reported 83% of the doctors surveyed believe the use of RWD is critical to driving forward the development of new cancer therapies.
CANCER
Cancer Health

In Research and Cancer Care, Indigenous Representation Matters

Dornell Pete’s grandparents were both diagnosed with lung cancer, although neither of them smoked. “My grandfather worked in the mines, inhaling the uranium in the air, then came home where my grandmother would wash his clothes, so she was also exposed,” said the University of Washington Navajo (Dine’) doctoral student, who grew up in Shiprock, New Mexico, on the Navajo Nation.
CANCER
Genetic Engineering News

Alzheimer’s Disease Risk Genes Disturb Brain’s Protective Mechanism

Scientists at the Baylor College of Medicine, Texas Children’s Hospital, and collaborating institutions say they have discovered that gene variants associated with the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disturb the brain’s protective mechanism in ways that can lead to neurodegeneration. The team also showed in a fruit fly model of the condition that a chemical known as ABCA1 agonist can restore certain alterations of the neuroprotective mechanism.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

