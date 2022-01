Each year, we try to share as much information as possible with our community here at Lensrentals.com. Being one of the largest rental houses in the world, we think that our end-of-the-year data can show a pretty broad scope of where the industry is heading and what we can expect into next year and beyond. Last week, we shared our data for the most rented new products for 2021, and it showed a focus on the videography world – with the number one rental being the Canon EOS C70 Cinema Camera (RF), and plenty of video cameras to follow on the list. But let’s use this opportunity to look further into our data, and go over the most popular rentals of 2021.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO