When tech media starts reporting that the "internet is on fire," you know you have a significant situation on your hands. Over time, the severity, scope, and impact of the Log4j vulnerability, also known as Log4Shell, has only increased. The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is recommending immediate action, as is its UK counterpart, and modern tech's household names are among those we know are immediately — and gravely — vulnerable to one of the most significant zero-day threats in years.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO