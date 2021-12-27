ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League: Team Of The Season (So Far) - Mohamed Salah, Édouard Mendy, and More...

By Drew Alexander Ross
 4 days ago

After 19 match weeks, the Premier League reaches the halfway stage of the season. We’ll have the final few games of the year before moving into 2022, and below will be the best XI of the season so far.

Formation 4 - 3 - 3

Goal Keeper - Édouard Mendy

Many keepers are stepping up to challenge for the title of best goalie in the Premier League, but Édouard Mendy gets the nod here.

The Senegalese shot-stopper has kept Chelsea in touching distance of the title and boasts an impressive 84% save percentage with less than a goal-a-game average, according to FBref.

Stalwarts like Alisson Becker and Ederson of Manchester City have the better clean sheet record, but the adage of the best defence being attack hasn’t always been available for the Blues with some key attacking players missing for much of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eMOtz_0dWf0WvA00
Chelsea goalkeeper Édouard Mendy during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA/Sipa USA)

Right Back - Trent Alexander-Arnold

The debate of best right-back in England between Reece James and Trent Alexander-Arnold will be exciting to watch over the years, but the Scouser deserves his spot in the lineup.

Alexander-Arnold has superior stats to James in every category listed on the Premier League’s Stat Center. Trent sits 2nd in assists (8 total to James’ 5), 3rd in through balls, 1st in crosses, and 9th in passes. James doesn’t register in the top 20 for the last three categories.

The Liverpudlian is the best right back in the country and arguably the best right back in the world right now. End of debate.

Center Back - Rúben Dias

Since Rúben Dias’ move to Manchester City in 2020, he’s been a top defender in the Premier League.

A brilliant City lineup undoubtedly buoys the Portuguese defender, but he’s proven to be one of the best in his position this season.

My Liverpool tinted glasses would have loved to pick Virgil van Dijk or an impressive Joel Matip, but City leads the league clean sheets and goals conceded for a reason, and Dias provides a significant portion of the makeup for that reason.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dRnIu_0dWf0WvA00
Ruben Dias Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Center Back - Romain Saïss

Wolverhampton Wanderers boast the 3rd best goals conceded record in the Premier League when writing this article. They’ve let in just 14 goals in 18 matches.

This season, Romain Saïss has featured mainly on the left side of the back three for Wolves and leads the league in clearances and headed clearances. He’s also contributed two of Wolves’ paltry 13 goals.

The Moroccan defender might not be in the lineup of most peoples’ best XI, but he should be a player everyone gives a second look. Saïss’ and Wolves’ defensive stats are staggering, and they are a team most won’t look forward to facing in the second half of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fSZ1n_0dWf0WvA00
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Romain Saiss celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at AMEX Stadium, Brighton. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Left Back - João Cancelo

Some have argued that Manchester City’s João Cancelo isn’t a left-back, but his recent featuring at right-back has been primarily down to the absence of Kyle Walker. The Portuguese’s adaptability to either flank showcases his abilities as a full back.

Liverpool’s Andy Robertson is one of the best left-backs in the world, but Cancelo has edged the Scotsman in the first half of the season. The Portuguese defender beats Robertson in almost every head-to-head stat at this point.

Cancelo also leads the league in passes and has one goal and four assists in 18 matches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PkZ1U_0dWf0WvA00
João Cancelo (Photo by Craig Thomas/News Images/Sipa USA)

Midfield - Rodrigo Cascante

At the base of this midfield sits another Manchester City player, Rodrigo Cascante. The Spanish midfielder has considerably eased Pep Guardiola’s headache of phasing out Fernandinho.

Rodri brilliantly connects the City defense with the attack and stops most opposition counters before they get going.

Manchester City has many impressive midfielders, but Rodri is a big reason the others flourish in the side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ej1Qo_0dWf0WvA00
Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Midfield - Conor Gallagher

The Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher has proven to be one of the most in-form center midfielders in the Premier League this season.

Gallagher has registered six goals and three assists in 17 appearances for Crystal Palace. However, the direct contributions to goals aren’t the only aspect of his game. He puts in a shift in defence as well.

The Palace midfielder is tied for third for most tackles in the Premier League and holds an impressive standing of 105 recoveries and 109 duels won.

Midfield - Mason Mount

Chelsea have missed their first choice strikers for a handful of games this season and needed someone to step up in their absence.

Mason Mount has already shown that he is a vital cog in the Chelsea team, and his seven goals and four assists this season have highlighted his ability to thrive in the spotlight.

The young English midfielder rounds out the midfield and is an excellent linkup for the following attackers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bbL3J_0dWf0WvA00
Mason Mount (Photo by PA Images/SIPA USA)

Right Wing - Mohamed Salah

The Premier League’s leading scorer and assister Mohamed Salah is arguably the best player in the world right now. His position in the best XI is a given.

The Egyptian winger has dazzled in the first half of the season and has stunned almost every opposition he’s come up against.

With 15 goals in 18 appearances, his record-breaking first season tally with Liverpool is in sight for him to beat.

Striker - Diogo Jota

When looking for a striker, goals are a must. Romelu Lukaku would probably have made this list if he was fit, but Diogo Jota’s 10 goals from 17 appearances puts him second behind league leader Salah.

The Portuguese winger has filled in for Roberto Firmino while the Brazilian has been on the sidelines and has been lethal in front of goal.

Jamie Vardy and Cristiano Ronaldo might be some people’s first choice for striker, but they have overperformed in underwhelming sides while Jota has shown in a team that has the likes of Sadio Mané and Salah in their attack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yh0oo_0dWf0WvA00
Diogo Jota scores vs. Arsenal. IMAGO / Sportimage

Left Wing - Son Heung-Min

Tottenham has recently found form and identity under new manager Antonio Conte, but they struggled for much of the season.

While they struggled, Son Heung-Min, not Harry Kane, was the one scoring and keeping Spurs in the race for the top 4.

Leeds United’s Raphinha and Liverpool’s Sadio Mané were other contenders for the position, but penalties pad the Brazilian’s stats, and the Senegalese winger hasn’t been at his best. The Korean winger wins out and wraps up this best XI.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YO9MH_0dWf0WvA00
Son Heung-Min IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

