Snow And Cold Air Headed To Southeast Minnesota

By Kim David
 4 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Driving conditions in southeast Minnesota deteriorated early Monday as light freezing drizzle began falling. The National Weather Service says the precipitation should gradually end but falling temperatures are expected through Monday afternoon. And then, another round of...

103.9 The Doc is Rochester's first Music Care Provider. You never know what The Doc will play! We also deliver the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

