Report: PSG 'Getting Nowhere' In Attempts To Keep Liverpool & Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe

According to a report, PSG are not making any progress in their attempts to extend the contract of Liverpool and Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe.

The French superstar is out of contract at the end of the season and free to talk to clubs from 1st January 2022.

Real Madrid have been seen as the most likely destination for the player but Liverpool have also been linked with his signature.

As per the AS outlet, L'Equipe have described talks with Mbappe and PSG at a 'complete impasse' and AS claim that there is a 'growing sense of pessimism among PSG bosses, led by chairman Nasser Al Khelaïfi and sporting director Leonardo, over Mbappé’s future.'

The Spanish publication also report that 'Real Madrid are watching on with increasing confidence that they will get their man' and that the La Liga club has 'total belief in Mbappé’s desire to move to the Spanish capital.'

It looks like no deal will be signed imminently as the situation has been complicated by Real Madrid drawing PSG in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

It is likely therefore that if the 23 year old is going to sign for Real, nothing will be confirmed until the tie is over.

