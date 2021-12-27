ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Report: PSG 'Getting Nowhere' In Attempts To Keep Liverpool & Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 4 days ago

According to a report, PSG are not making any progress in their attempts to extend the contract of Liverpool and Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe.

The French superstar is out of contract at the end of the season and free to talk to clubs from 1st January 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XMj5Z_0dWf01t800
IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Real Madrid have been seen as the most likely destination for the player but Liverpool have also been linked with his signature.

As per the AS outlet, L'Equipe have described talks with Mbappe and PSG at a 'complete impasse' and AS claim that there is a 'growing sense of pessimism among PSG bosses, led by chairman Nasser Al Khelaïfi and sporting director Leonardo, over Mbappé’s future.'

The Spanish publication also report that 'Real Madrid are watching on with increasing confidence that they will get their man' and that the La Liga club has 'total belief in Mbappé’s desire to move to the Spanish capital.'

It looks like no deal will be signed imminently as the situation has been complicated by Real Madrid drawing PSG in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

It is likely therefore that if the 23 year old is going to sign for Real, nothing will be confirmed until the tie is over.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
LFCTransferRoom

'I Love To Watch Him Play' - PSG Superstar Kylian Mbappe Shares His Admiration For Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

Long time Liverpool target and French superstar Kylian Mbappe speaks of his admiration for Mohamed Salah, stating is is one of the best players in the world. Mohamed Salah's season, so far has been one to remember, as he looks set to break more records. Praise from the media, Klopp and fellow players alike has been non-stop for the Egyptian, with shouts of him currently being the world's best.
UEFA
The Independent

Real Madrid tipped to pair Erling Haaland with Kylian Mbappe

What the papers sayManchester United and Manchester City could both miss out on Erling Haaland with the Sun reporting Real Madrid are confident of signing both the Norway international and fellow superstar striker Kylian Mbappe. The paper reports the Spanish giants will move for the Paris St Germain frontman on a free transfer at the end of the season and are also confident of signing 21-year-old Haaland due to a ‘special relationship’ with Dortmund.Elsewhere, Newcastle are hoping to secure Atletico Madrid and England right-back Kieran Trippier, 31, next week, The Telegraph reports. The same paper carries the rumour that the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sporadic success cannot hide how European football lurched from one problem to another in 2021

If 2020 was about dealing with catastrophe, setbacks and impossible-to-plan-for scenarios in football, 2021 was all about the comeback – with some countries proving far more capable than others to do so.That wasn’t just limited to finding consistency on the pitch, but dealing with financial shortfalls, creating a safe route back to playing in front of supporters, and ensuring team-building continued. And, of course, trying to win trophies while doing so.Italy triumphed at Euro 2020, a crowning moment indeed, though mainland European football as a whole did not see any true power (re-)emerge in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic’s...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Psg#Uefa Champions League#French#L Equipe#Spanish#Real Madrid#La Liga
RealGM

Kylian Mbappe Doesn't Plan To Leave PSG In January

Kylian Mbappe has said he will not leave Paris Saint-Germain in January and laughed off rumors linking him with a move to Real Madrid. Mbappe is free to negotiate his exit from PSG as a free agent beginning in January. "I will give everything I have to win the Champions...
SOCCER
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea eye move for Barca defender Dest

Man City set sights on Leverkusen star Schick (Fichajes) Man City set sights on Leverkusen star Schick (Fichajes) Manchester City have set their sights on Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick - according to Fichajes. The Premier League leaders have been lacking a natural centre-forward since Sergio Aguero's summer exit and...
MLS
ESPN

Transfer Talk: PSG want Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele if Kylian Mbappe leaves

The 2022 winter window is open as of Jan. 1 and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings, and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: PSG see Dembele as Mbappe replacement. Paris Saint-Germain are preparing...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

PSG's Kylian Mbappe laughs off Real Madrid rumours, rules out January departure

Kylian Mbappe has said he will not leave Paris Saint-Germain in the January transfer window and laughed off rumours linking him with a move to Real Madrid next season. Sources previously told ESPN that PSG rejected a €200m offer from Madrid in August despite Mbappe having made it clear he did not wish to renew his contract at the Parc des Princes.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Angry Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea are 'stupid' to think they are in the title race with their injuries and Covid woes... with Reece James on crutches after their draw with Brighton and Liverpool up next

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was left furious following Wednesday night's draw with Brighton, as his side suffered yet more injuries while throwing away three points by conceding with the last kick of the game. The German boss, in an explosive outburst, appears to be close to throwing in the towel...
SOCCER
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Bukayo Saka to Liverpool, Chelsea target defensive trio, Bruno Guimaraes latest

Transfer news is swirling with the January transfer window set to open and Premier League clubs eyeing up opportunities to boost their seasons. And with Covid causing additional pressure on squads, extra depth could prove crucial in the second half of the season. Last year there were several important signings, as Arsenal loaned Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid before making it permanent last summer. Liverpool had a defensive crisis with Virgil Van Dijk and others out long-term at the time, forcing the Reds to dip into the market to acquire numbers. Ben Davies arrived from Preston and Ozan Kabak joined...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Barcelona signing Ferran Torres posts open letter to Man City and fans

Barcelona signing Ferran Torres has posted a message to Manchester City and their fans after this week's departure. The Spain international signed for the Blaugrana in exchange for a reported 55 million euros plus 10m euros more in add-ons, just a year and a half after joining City from Valencia.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

10 Barcelona stars in isolation as Covid outbreak grips La Liga club

Barcelona have announced three more of their players have tested positive for Covid which means ten of their stars have the virus.The La Liga club said on Thursday Philippe Coutinho, Sergino Dest and Ez Abde are all now in isolation after returning a positive result. It’s more bad news for the Spanish club who had announced on Wednesday that Gavi, Ousmane Dembele and Samuel Umtiti all had Covid.Dani Alves, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba and Alejandro Balde are all already in isolation and the outbreak at the club has put their match against Real Mallorca on 2 January in doubt. Mallorca...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Why a large statue of Cristiano Ronaldo has caused a backlash in India

An Indian politician’s decision to erect a brass statue depicting football legend Cristiano Ronaldo in Goa has sparked controversy.The 400kg statue was displayed to the public in the coastal state of Goa on Tuesday by minister of science and technology, Michael Lobo, yet it stirred more anger than inspiration in a region where football is extremely popular.The statue of the Portuguese player has irked Goa’s locals who called it an insult to the state, which is a former colony of Portugal.The European country invaded Goa in 1510 and ruled over the region for 451 years before India’s military gained control...
WORLD
The Independent

Phil Foden back with a bang as Manchester City extend lead at the top

Phil Foden climbed off the naughty step to send Manchester City into the new year with an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League.Foden’s first-half goal was enough for City to secure a 1-0 win at Brentford and tighten their grip on the title race after slip-ups by Liverpool and Chelsea.Foden and Jack Grealish had been benched for City’s wins over Newcastle and Leicester after they were pictured on a night out following the 7-0 home win over Leeds.But the England pair were back in the starting line-up in west London, and Foden’s goal made it a perfect...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Injuries pile up for Chelsea ahead of crunch clash with title rivals Liverpool

Chelsea are facing an injury crisis in defence ahead of Sunday’s match with Premier League title rivals Liverpool at Stamford Bridge The Blues were already without several key figures for Wednesday’s visit of Brighton – with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz again not part of the squad – and sustained further injuries during the match.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the defenders who could miss the clash with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.Ben ChilwellAn injury update on @BenChilwell. ⤵️— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 28, 2021The England international suffered a knee injury in last month’s win over Juventus...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chastened Chelsea must regroup with plenty still to play for

All told, 2021 will be remembered fondly by Chelsea fans. A second Champions League title, a talented squad littered with academy graduates who command first-team spots and a structure in place on and off the pitch to hold a position as a dominant force in European football. Yet after Mike Dean blew the full-time whistle on the last game of an impressive year, the majority of those leaving Stamford Bridge walked out with a deep sense of frustration. Perhaps even premature feelings of “what might have been”. A 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion confirmed in the 91st minute...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Roberto Martinez opposes plan to hold World Cup every two years

Roberto Martinez has voiced his opposition to Fifa’s plans to revamp the World Cup schedule.The Belgium boss, who will lead the country in Qatar in 2022, is against the proposal to hold the tournament every two years.Fifa president Gianni Infantino and chief of global football development Arsene Wenger have been pushing to change the calendar.The governing body hosted a summit last week and told its 211 member associations £3.3billion in additional revenue would be generated from holding a biennial World Cup.France forward Kylian Mbappe and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski have raised their concerns and Martinez has now added his, and...
FIFA
Yardbarker

Report: Liverpool Interested In Arsenal Forward Bukayo Saka

A report has emerged suggesting that Liverpool are interested in Arsenal's young star Bukayo Saka. The 20 year old has been in fine form this season with six goals and four assists in 21 appearances. His form last season helped earn Saka the call up to Gareth Southgate's England squad...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
483
Followers
3K+
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy