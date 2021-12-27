ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Morning Bag Skate: 12-27-21

By Dave Melton
Second City Hockey
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news. Blackhawks Tuesday game vs. Columbus postponed; NHL brings back taxi squads (SCH) (Sun-Times) A Blackhawks Christmas Wish List (SCH) As Blackhawks offense still flounders, Kane and Toews try to find the finish (The Athletic) Analytics point to...

www.secondcityhockey.com

Comments / 0

Related
Second City Hockey

Blackhawks Bits: Kevin Lankinen added to COVID-19 protocol

The Chicago Blackhawks have largely avoided any significant COVID-related issues to this point in the 2021-22 NHL season, but it appears those fortunes are starting to turn against them. During Friday’s practice, the team announced that goaltender Kevin Lankinen was placed in COVID-19 protocol:. With No. 1 goalie Marc-Andre...
HOCKEY
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Keeso
Person
Kane
Person
Brandon Hagel
Person
Paul Maurice
WGR550

Sabres come back falls one goal short

The Buffalo Sabres received contributions from a pair playing in their first game for the blue and gold, but it was not enough in their 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bruins#Red Wings#Blackhawks Blackhawks#Sun Times#Team Usa#Wjc#United Center#Nhlpa#Espn#Covid#Arctic Ice Hockey Rrb#St Louis Game Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS New York

New York Islanders Game Against Detroit Red Wings Postponed Due To COVID

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Islanders will not be returning to the ice along with other NHL teams this week. Wednesday’s Islanders game against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed, along with five other games. #Isles News: Due to COVID-related issues, the Islanders game on Wednesday, Dec. 29 against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 28, 2021 The league took an extended holiday break in the hope that COVID cases won’t continue to disrupt the season. Games resumed Tuesday night. Islanders head coach Barry Trotz understands the reality of the situation. “Ideally, I would like that every team have a full complement of players and we’re playing and there’s no disruption and all that, but that’s not reality, that’s fantasy hockey right now,” he said. The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils are still set to play Wednesday night in Florida and Buffalo, respectively.
NHL
whopam.com

MORNING SPORTS BRIEFS 12/31/21

South Carolina Gamecocks 38, North Carolina Tar Heels 21 (Duke’s Mayo Bowl) #10 Michigan State Spartans 31, #12 Pittsburgh Panthers 21 (Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl) Wisconsin Badgers 20, Arizona State Sun Devils 13 (Las Vegas Bowl) Today’s Games. Two College Football Playoff Semifinals headline today’s New Year’s Eve bowl...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy