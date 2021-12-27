ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

New Year Resolutions Wyoming Should But Won’t Make

By Glenn Woods
Wake Up Wyoming
Wake Up Wyoming
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I once made a New Year resolution to not make New Year Resolutions anymore. But as soon as I resolved it I realized that by making the resolution I had instantly broken it. Talk about a paradox. There are a few resolutions Wyomingites need to make. But they know...

wakeupwyo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wake Up Wyoming

See The Best Office View in Wyoming

If you work in Wyoming there is a chance that your office might just have a great view. Even better if you view is over the dashboard of your truck as you drive up a mountain to check on the buffalo herd. From Thermopolis, Wyoming there is an kind old...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Just How Enthusiastic is Wyoming with Christmas Light Usage?

We are just about a week away from the big day! December 25th seems so close and it got here so fast! Do you have your festive lights up? Have you been enjoying all the other displays of festive Christmas lights around town? And what do you think of Wyoming's Christmas displays? How would you think they compare with the rest of the states in the country. Let's find out...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
State
Utah State
marijuanamoment.net

New Marijuana Laws Take Effect Across The U.S. With The New Year

As 2021 comes to a close, a number of states and cities across the country are set to implement new marijuana policy changes that take effect on January 1. From the launch of retail cannabis sales in Montana to whole-flower medical marijuana becoming available in Louisiana, there are a variety of new policies that advocates, businesses and lawmakers will see go into effect starting on Saturday.
POLITICS
KREX

2 skiers die at Colorado resort in just over a week

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A 60-year-old skier died after crashing into a tree at Eldora Mountain in northern Colorado, the second death at the resort in about a week. Boulder County sheriff’s officials say ski patrollers found the Nederland-area man lying on the ground in a group of trees on the intermediate Hotdog Alley run […]
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Colorado Parks & Wildlife confirms heifer carcass found near Walden was killed by wolves

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed Tuesday, Dec. 21, that a carcass of a heifer found near Walden was killed by wolves. Ranching advocates say the roughly 500-pound heifer — born this spring and meant to replace an older cow in the herd — is at the heart of nearly every issue facing a commission planning Colorado’s reintroduction of grey wolves.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cheney
Wake Up Wyoming

Blaming TikTok for Wyoming School Threats? Blame The Parents!

The Casper Police Department and the Natrona County School District have notified parents about a nationwide social media trend that, allegedly, encourages students to threaten violence towards their schools. School districts across Wyoming have placed extra security measures in play in response to threats of violence circulating nationally on the...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

What Does Wyoming, the Holidays, & The Big Lebowski Have in Common?

The title of this article may seem like a very bizarre question, but if you ever are on 'Jeopardy!' or in some sort of trivia night battle, perhaps you might come across this question. Of course, you could just want the answer for your own general curiosity. But Wyoming, the holidays, and the film, 'The Big Lebowski', have something in common. What do you think that might be?
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Elk Herd Stampede in a Castle Rock Neighborhood

Hundreds of elk running. It's called a stampede. Imagine seeing it right out your backdoor? Lucky for us, when it happened last week in Castle Rock, it was caught on video. Elk are faster than you may think. There are reports of elk racing horses alongside fences, and the elk will win the short race. According to VisitEstesPark.com they can run "as fast as 40 miles per hour".
CASTLE ROCK, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resolutions#Guns#Smart Cars#Wyomingites#The Dollar Store
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Moose Visits Cabin For Breakfast

Now, I'd say the moose is one of the more curious animals in the Cowboy State. You see tons of videos of these guys wandering around, with no fear of humans. They usually just hang around, living their lives. Kind of like cattle. But, probably more laid back. They know they're not on the job.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Winter is Here, Wyoming! And So is the Shortest Day of the Year!

Tomorrow (Tuesday, December 21st) marks the first day of Winter. Yes, it's winter everywhere throughout the U.S. But not only that, but it will also be the shortest day of the year. No, it's not going to be 23 hours and 59 minutes or anything like that. But we will get the least amount of daylight as we have had in all of 2021, as is what happens with every winter solstice.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Game and Fish Department and Mule Deer Foundation Complete Grant Projects

The Mule Deer Foundation and Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) announced that they had recently completed projects to improve mule deer conservation. The projects were implemented using over $900,000 in funding provided by the Bureau of Land Management in a grant administered through National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s "Improving Habitat Quality in Western Big Game Winter Range and Migration Corridor Program."
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Walmart
Wake Up Wyoming

Here’s How To Protect Your Skin From Wyoming Wind

Roads will close because of it, a warmer day will feel like it's freezing and your after being in it for too long, your face burns because of it. The dreaded Wyoming wind. It never fails, as soon as the temperatures start dropping, fingers & lips start cracking and skin dry and flakey from the cold dry air. Those things happen to millions of people all over the U.S. but one of the first things you'll be warned about when you come to Wyoming is the wind. According to Water Resources Data System & State Climate Office, Wyoming is so windy that the state ranks as 1st in the nation with an annual wind speed of 12.9 miles per hour. The winter wind will get 30-40 mph with gusts up to 50, 60 or even 70 mpg on pretty consistent basis.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wake Up Wyoming

Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wakeupwyo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy