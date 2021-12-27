Humaning, Nero and obscure sorrows

A photo of the mummy found inside an underground structure on the outskirts of the city of LimaUniversidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos. When we hear the word mummy we think of Egypt or somewhere around that area as this is the most primordial culture to perform mummification. However, it so happens that this process would sometimes take place involuntarily, as there have been some cases. One really interesting case is a mummy that has been recently discovered in South America, Peru.

29 DAYS AGO