Humaning, Nero and obscure sorrows

By Greg Hill
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 4 days ago

Once long ago my mother read to me every night at bedtime, and she also read to herself a lot: 300-400 pages a day. Now she’s bedridden with an inoperable brain tumor and has lost much of her sight, so I read to her daily to pick up the...

Santafe New Mexican.com

'Dictionary' offers words for obscure emotions

THE DICTIONARY OF OBSCURE SORROWS by John Koenig, Simon and Schuster, 288 pages, $19.99. Feelings are fleeting but finding words for them brings solidity — or even solidarity — to moments both ebullient and dreary. Witness “languishing,” a word that flew across social media feeds after a New York Times story called it the “dominant emotion of 2021.” Naming that diffuse malaise was oddly comforting.
SANTA FE, NM
The Portland Mercury

The human exhibit

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. The lunch rush at a sandwich making place can really be a bummer. You people watching us and waiting, hands on hips. Glancing at clocks then us and then your phone then at us again. sigh. We feel all of your hunger stares like lasers.
PORTLAND, OR
Gamespot

Best Of 2021: The Quiet Sorrow Of Bob's Bottles In Psychonauts 2

If you ask me for the most beautiful love story in video games this year, or perhaps even the last few years, my answer will be the one between Bob Zanotto and Helmut Fullbear in Psychonauts 2. Psychonauts 2 spoilers ahead. The married couple was ripped apart during the fateful...
VIDEO GAMES
Point Pleasant Register

Search the Scriptures: Of joy and sorrow

The night that Jesus was born in Bethlehem, it is well known that an angel, appearing to shepherds, proclaimed, “I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people (Luke 2:10b).”. The theme of joy resounds and draws the attention of each of us...
RELIGION
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
allthatsinteresting.com

11 Of Ancient Earth’s Most Unbelievable Prehistoric Animals

Maybe Bigfoot doesn’t exist — or maybe he does. But in any case, a similarly gigantic beast did once walk the earth. Gigantopithecus blacki, a prehistoric giant ape, could give Bigfoot a run for his money. Like Bigfoot, however, G.blacki is elusive. Scientists have few fossils of them, and the...
WILDLIFE
Andrei Tapalaga

800-Year-Old Mummy Discovered in America

A photo of the mummy found inside an underground structure on the outskirts of the city of LimaUniversidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos. When we hear the word mummy we think of Egypt or somewhere around that area as this is the most primordial culture to perform mummification. However, it so happens that this process would sometimes take place involuntarily, as there have been some cases. One really interesting case is a mummy that has been recently discovered in South America, Peru.
disneydining.com

‘Frozen’ Voice Actress Found Dead at 35 Years Old

Sad news to report as we have learned that Sayaka Kanda, the Frozen actress who voiced Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen has died. The Japanese actress, Sayaka Kanda is known for many voice-over roles including Idoly Pride, Star Blazers 2202, and Convenience Store Boyfriends. She recently voiced Princess Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen and was to appear in the upcoming April 2022 production of Galaxy Express 999.
CELEBRITIES
Cleveland Jewish News

Gal Gadot movie becomes most-watched film in Netflix history

“Red Notice,” starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Ryan Reynolds is now officially Netflix’s most-watched film of all time, surpassing the previous record-holder, “Bird Box.”. The action-comedy heist film has clocked 328 million hours of total viewership, against 282 million hours for the 2018 movie, “Bird...
MOVIES
techeblog.com

Brothers Spot Bizarre Unidentified Flying Object That Resembles the 1561 Celestial Phenomenon Over Nuremberg

Many already know of the mass sighting of celestial phenomena or unidentified flying objects (UFO) occurred during 1561 above Nuremberg, viewed by many as a battle of sorts with extraterrestrial origins. Well, two brothers spotted something a tubular-shaped object floating in the sky on October 21, 2021 from a garden. Read more for another picture and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
Smithonian

Baby Buried With Care 10,000 Years Ago Found in Italian Cave

Archaeologists studying a cave in Liguria, Italy, have found the earliest known burial of a female infant in Europe. Surrounded by grave goods, the baby, whom the researchers dubbed “Neve” in honor of a nearby river, was 40 to 50 days old when she died about 10,000 years ago, reports Brian P. Dunleavy for United Press International (UPI).
SCIENCE
Williamson Source

Amazon Books Editors Announce 2021’s Best Books of the Year

Amazon Books Editors announced their selections for the Best Books of 2021, naming Amor Towles’ The Lincoln Highway as the Best Book of the Year; Towles’ New York Times bestseller A Gentleman in Moscow was also included in the Best Books selection in 2016. The annual list is hand-picked by a team of editors who read thousands of books each year. Featuring the top 100 books published this year, the editors’ selections also break out the top 20 books in numerous categories, including mysteries, memoirs, children’s books, and cookbooks. To explore the full list of the Best Books of 2021, visit amazon.com/bestbooks2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
8 News Now

Books to read in the new year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Looking for new books to read as you ring in the new year? The folks at E Shaver Bookseller have plenty of ideas to help you out, regardless of the genre you’re interested in. “The Lyrics: 1956 to Present” by Paul McCartney Published in two volumes that can be bought together, […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

The Best Reviewed Mystery and Crime Books of 2021

Well, friends, another grim and grueling plague year is drawing to a close, and that can mean only one thing: it’s time to put on our Book Marks stats hats and tabulate the best reviewed books of the past twelve months. Yes, using reviews drawn from more than 150...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Soaps In Depth

Kin Shriner Wraps His Latest Run on GENERAL HOSPITAL

Sorry, Scott fans, but Kin Shriner has wrapped up his latest stint on GENERAL HOSPITAL so the attorney will be moving to the back burner for the foreseeable future. “Thanks, GH fans for all the encouraging mentions,” the actor tweeted. “Scotty’s run is done, so heading to Florida to ride Vespa around the tropics!”
CELEBRITIES

