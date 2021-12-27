ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Snow tapers off, light rain possible Monday afternoon

abc12.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready for a very active weather week ahead. Numerous storm systems bringing a wintry mix could wreak havoc on the commutes. Snow tapers off into the afternoon with some light freezing drizzle possible in areas that hover around 32...

www.abc12.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Heavy snow still on track, Winter Storm Warning issued

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A strong winter storm is still headed for the central United States, bringing significant disruptions to travel to begin the new year. A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for Saturday for counties that are generally along and south of U.S. Highway 30. A Winter Weather Advisory borders that warning area to the north, generally along the U.S. Highway 20 corridor. These alerts are put out to highlight areas where driving could become particularly difficult, if not impossible at times.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kyoutv.com

Heavy snow on Saturday, Winter Storm Warning issued

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Our Saturday storm system is still on track for the area, with heavy snow likely for several hours during the day. A Winter Storm Warning has now been issued by the National Weather Service for the entire KYOU area for Saturday. This is to highlight the potential for heavy snow and very poor, if not impossible, driving conditions at times on Saturday.
OTTUMWA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freezing Drizzle
WSPY NEWS

Heavy Snow Expected New Year's Day

The WSPY listening area is expected to see it's first major snowstorm of the season on New Year's Day. The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a winter storm watch that starts Saturday morning that will remain in effect until Sunday morning. The National Weather Service says snow accumulation...
kwhi.com

COLD FRONT ARRIVES SATURDAY NIGHT AFTER WARM NEW YEAR’S EVE

Very mild weather is expected to round out 2021, but conditions will change quickly—and drastically—to start off the new year. The National Weather Service says a cold front will make its way through the area tomorrow (Saturday) evening, dropping temperatures from the high 70s or low 80s in the afternoon to around 30 degrees overnight. Strong winds will bring feels-like temperatures down into the 20s and possibly the teens early Sunday.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
wcbi.com

Severe weather Saturday, plummeting temps and snow Sunday

SUMMARY: a VERY busy forecast for us here in northern MS to kick off 2022. We’ll see very warm temps continuing into Saturday, with a major severe weather risk during the afternoon and evening hours Saturday. A powerful arctic cold front then moves through during the overnight hours into Sunday, with a period of snow and plunging temps Sunday afternoon! Temps will stay cold for Monday and Tuesday with very cold nights. We moderate a bit mid-week, but this is short lived as another powerful arctic front will move through on Friday bringing much colder temps.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Central Illinois Proud

Winter Storm Warning: Snow & Ice to Impact Central Illinois New Years Day

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories throughout much of Central Illinois from 6 am Saturday through 6 am Sunday. Periods of moderate to heavy snow along with sleet and freezing rain will make travel hazardous Saturday afternoon and night.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Late Rain Chances Start Off 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Warm and Wet start to the New Year! Rain chances have been pushed back a little later than midnight but there’s still a chance for light showers through the night for the NYE celebration as the ball drops. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Temperatures will stay in the 50s for New Year’s Day morning and highs in the upper 50s for the afternoon. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Rain picks up in intensity for New Year’s Day in the afternoon and evening where .50 – 1″ of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: Freezing Fog Friday Morning, Light Afternoon Snow As Temps Begin To Plummet

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Freezing fog could make the morning commute a little slick Friday morning, especially south of the metro. Light snow showers move in this afternoon – and then frigid temps. Snow showers will bring, at most, an inch of snow to the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota. It’ll clear out of the state by the evening. Wind chill alerts begin at 6 p.m. and continue to noon Saturday. Speaking of Saturday, we’ll kick off the new year with the coldest air so far this season on Saturday, with a high of minus 2 in the Twin Cities. For the NHL...
MINNESOTA STATE
KXLY

The snow is tapering off, but the temperature is going to keep falling! – Kris

Light, fluffy, champagne powder snow has been falling across the Inland Northwest today, and now our roads, sidewalks and parking lots are snow-packed and icy! They will not be melting anytime soon. Temperatures tonight will drop into the low single digits. It could be the coldest night of this arctic intrusion yet! There’s still the possibility of a few flurries through Friday morning, but most of the snow has tapered off. Tomorrow will be a pretty day. Expect periods of bright blue skies and sunshine, which will make that fresh snow look like millions of sparkling diamonds. It will not make good snowballs or snowmen, but it’s fun to ski in! New Year’s Eve plans? Plan to NOT wear a strappy dress and heels. Temperatures will be in the single digits in the evening before diving down below zero by New Year’s morning.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Storm On The Way For New Year’s Day

CHICAGO (CBS)– A New Year’s Day winter storm is approaching. New Year’s Eve morning starts out chilly, but temperatures will reach the 40s for a mild day. After a quiet start to the New Year, snow moves in late in the morning and hit the city around lunchtime.  The heaviest snow, along with strong winds, will fall between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Saturday morning. Snow and blowing snow continue through much of the day and into the night. Chicagoans can expected 4 to 6 inches in snow with higher amounts–perhaps up to 8 inches — along the lakeshore. While the snow winds down Sunday, temperatures in the teens are expected. Wind chills will be in the single digits and even below zero in some locations.
CHICAGO, IL
WAVY News 10

BLOG: Cold rain becoming snow Monday morning

Warmer weather will be here this weekend, we’ll see temperatures in the upper 60s Saturday and Sunday. Rain is possible Saturday morning, we should be dry during the afternoon. Then on Sunday a cold front will move in bringing us heavy rain and a few thunderstorms. Total rainfall for this weekend could exceed two inches.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Storm Watch For The New Year Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for much of the area and a storm system will increase snow chances by midmorning Saturday through early Sunday. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, patchy areas of fog and drizzle tonight. Lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Mostly cloudy and milder for Friday. (Credit: CBS) Highs will be in the low to mid 40s for most locations. Patchy areas of sprinkles or drizzle will be possible. Low to mid 30s for New Year’s Eve Night with a slight chance for drizzle and snow flurries. (Credit: CBS) A strong...
CHICAGO, IL
cbs17

Snow possible in central NC Monday morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a week of warm temperatures and high humidity, a cold front and some leftover moisture could lead to our first snow of the season Monday morning in central North Carolina. Temperatures will continue to be above normal Saturday and Sunday, but a strong cold...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy