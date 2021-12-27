ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

A Revised Jordan First Policy | Opinion

By Aaron Magid
 4 days ago
Amman's recent rapprochement with its neighbors is guided by prioritizing national economic interests in a move away from ideological...

The Independent

Israel approves measures for Palestinians after leaders meet

Israel's defense minister approved a raft of measures aimed at improving relations with the Palestinians on Wednesday following a rare meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Israel. Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with Abbas at his private residence in a Tel Aviv suburb late Tuesday night. It was the first time Abbas met an Israeli official inside Israel since 2010. The two discussed security coordination between Israel and Abbas' Palestinian Authority, which administers pockets of the occupied West Bank Gantz's office said he approved “confidence-building measures” including the transfer of tax payments to the Palestinian Authority, the...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Israel hits Syrian port for second time this month - Syrian army

AMMAN, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Israel launched an air strike on Syria's main port of Latakia on Tuesday in the second such attack this month, the Syrian army said, setting ablaze the container storage area where two port sources said Iran has been storing munitions. An Israeli military spokesperson declined...
MILITARY
The Independent

Israel’s Gantz hosts Palestinian leader Abbas to discuss ‘confidence-building’ measures

Israel’s defence minister has approved what he called a slew of “confidence-building measures” after hosting Mahmoud Abbas in the Palestinian president’s first meeting inside Israel in a decade.Benny Gantz held the rare talks with Mr Abbas at his home in Tel Aviv, where they discussed security coordination between Israel and Abbas’s Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the occupied West Bank.It marked the second meeting between the two leaders in six months and sparked faint hopes of some movement in the long-dead peace negotiations.Palestinian official Hussein al-Sheikh said that at Tuesday’s talks they discussed the “importance of creating a political...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Syria denounces Israeli plans to double number of Golan settlers

BEIRUT, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Syria on Monday condemned Israeli plans to double within five years the number of Jewish settlers in the Golan Heights captured from Syria in 1967 as a "dangerous and unprecedented escalation", Syrian state media reported. Israel's cabinet approved a blueprint on Sunday to build some...
MIDDLE EAST
albuquerqueexpress.com

Tensions mount between Iran, Israel amid Vienna nuke talks

TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) completed on Friday the final stage of the five-day "Great Prophet 17" military drills, sending through the words of its commanders a warning message to Israeli threats. With the talks underway in Austria's capital Vienna to restore the 2015...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Palestinian president makes rare Israel visit for talks

Israel unveiled a package of "confidence-building measures" for the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, after Defence Minister Benny Gantz hosted talks with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas on his first visit in years. Abbas, leading a high-ranking delegation on his first visit to Israel for an official meeting since 2010, held talks with Gantz at his home in the central town of Rosh HaAyin, according to Israeli sources and media. "We discussed the implementation of economic and civilian measures, and emphasised the importance of deepening security coordination and preventing terror and violence -- for the well-being of both Israelis and Palestinians," Gantz said after the meeting on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday, Israel's defence ministry announced "confidence-building measures" with the Palestinian Authority (PA).
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

After Gantz-Abbas Meeting, Israel Announces Further Concessions to PA

Israel announced a series of “confidence-building measures,” concessions to the Palestinian Authority (PA) on Wednesday, approved by Minister of Defense Benny Gantz following his meeting with PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas. Gantz met on Tuesday night with Abbas at his home in Rosh Ha’Ayin for “a discussion on a...
MIDDLE EAST
UPI News

Syria says Israel has again attacked vital port city of Latakia

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Israeli military has attacked a vital Syrian port for the second time this month, Syrian authorities said on Tuesday. Syrian state-run media reported that Israeli missiles attacked the port of Latakia late Monday. The attack created a fire in the containment terminal, it noted. The...
MILITARY
UPI News

16 countries condemn deployment of Russian mercenaries in Mali

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Sixteen countries, including France, Canada and Britain, issued a statement to "firmly condemn the deployment" of Russian paramilitary troops in the west African country Mali. The statement, published by France and signed by 14 other European countries and Canada, said the signatories are aware of "the...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

China moves in on Iraq, but not like America did

China signed a deal to build 1,000 schools across Iraq shortly after the US announced the end of its combat mission in the country, having left over a million Iraqis dead. Under the deal signed last week with the Iraqi government, the Power China company will build 679 schools and Sino Tech will construct the remaining 321.
POLITICS
