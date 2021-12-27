ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Sarah Weddington, Roe v. Wade lawyer, dies at 76

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cr3sz_0dWex9xD00

DALLAS (AP) — Sarah Weddington, a Texas lawyer who as a 26-year-old successfully argued the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade before the U.S. Supreme Court, died Sunday. She was 76.

Susan Hays, Weddington’s former student and colleague, said she died in her sleep early Sunday morning at her Austin home. Weddington had been in poor health for some time and it was not immediately clear what caused her death, Hays told The Associated Press.

Raised as a minister’s daughter in the West Texas city of Abilene, Weddington attended law school at the University of Texas. A couple of years after graduating, she and a former classmate, Linda Coffee, brought a class-action lawsuit on behalf of a pregnant woman challenging a state law that largely banned abortions.

The case of “Jane Roe,” whose real name was Norma McCorvey, was brought against Dallas County District Attorney Henry Wade and eventually advanced to the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court signals support for Mississippi abortion law

Weddington argued the case before the high court twice, in December 1971 and again in October 1972, resulting the next year in the 7-2 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

Weddington’s death comes as the Supreme Court is considering a case over Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy that’s widely considered to be the most serious challenge in years to the Roe decision.

While that case was before the court, Weddington also ran to represent Austin in the Texas House of Representatives. She was elected in 1972 and served three terms as a state lawmaker, before becoming general counsel of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and later working as advisor on women’s issues to President Jimmy Carter.

Weddington later wrote a book on Roe v. Wade, gave lectures and taught courses at the University of Texas at Austin and Texas Women’s University on leadership, law and gender discrimination. She remained active in the political and legal worlds well into her later years, attending the 2019 signing ceremony for a New York state law meant to safeguard abortion rights should Roe v. Wade be overturned.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New laws take effect across US on abortion, policing, taxes

Minimum wage increases, animal protections, police accountability, cutting and increasing taxes are all part of a series of new laws taking effect across the country on Saturday, the first day of 2022. Some of the laws such as abortion restrictions in New Hampshire or police reform measures passed in Illinois, Oregon and North Carolina address some of the most […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Abilene, TX
Dallas, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pritzker, hospital leaders urge hospitals to postpone non-emergency surgeries during omicron surge

CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — In anticipation of a likely surge of post-holiday COVID-19 cases and a potential shortage of staffed ICU beds, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Health and Hospital Association are urging hospitals to take every possible measure to maintain and expand bed capacity, including postponing non-emergency surgeries and other procedures as needed […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norma Mccorvey
Person
Jimmy Carter
Person
Sarah Weddington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Sex Discrimination#Ap#The U S Supreme Court#The Associated Press#The University Of Texas#The Supreme Court#Women S University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Suspect wanted in death of Bradley officer arrested in rural Indiana; another remains at-large

NORTH MANCHESTER. Ind. — One of the suspects wanted in the deadly shooting of a Bradley police officer was taken into custody Friday morning in Indiana. Darius Sullivan, 25, is facing charges for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of officer Marlene Rittmanic. He was taken into custody Friday morning in North Manchester, Indiana. […]
INDIANA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy