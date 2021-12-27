ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast: Joe Burrow's Big Day, a Star Trio at Wide Receiver and a Sweep of the Ravens

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I react to the Bengals' blowout win over the Ravens, including Joe Burrow's record setting performance, Tee Higgins' big day, plus a discussion about Ja'Marr Chase, Zac Taylor and so much more!

Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

ClutchPoints

Bengals’ Joe Burrow’s savage 10-word response on 525-yard game vs Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s Week 16 performance against the Baltimore Ravens won’t be forgotten anytime soon. The second-year quarterback dominated Baltimore’s secondary in one of the greatest passing performances in NFL history. A few days removed from the 525-yard spectacle, Burrow was asked by the press whether he’d seen anything in the tapes of the game that surprised him, via B/R Gridiron. Burrow’s response was nothing short of savage, as the 24-year-old smirked while saying “No, I think we all knew what happened on the field.”
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Burrow's epic showing vs. Ravens earns him an award

It was only a matter of time. Joe Burrow’s record-breaking performance against the Baltimore Ravens over the weekend has earned him AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. Burrow, the first 500-yard passer in Bengals history, threw for a franchise-record 525 yards. That’s also the fourth-highest single-game total in NFL history. He added four touchdown passes on a day that, combined with his first blowout win over Baltimore this year, means he historically owns the Ravens.
NFL
FanSided

Joe Burrow sees big opportunity in game against Kansas City

Joe Burrow isn’t letting the tall task of standing up against Patrick Mahomes psyche him out ahead of Week 17. The Bengals are hosting The Kansas City Chiefs in a highly touted contest that features two game-breaking quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow. Mahomes has led Kansas City to...
NFL
AllBengals

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Joe Burrow's Three Elite Traits

It’s possible that Joe Burrow had the best game in Bengals history in Week 17. He threw for a franchise-record 525 yards and four touchdowns against the Baltimore Ravens. This dynamite performance occurred in one of the biggest games of the season. The Bengals' playoff chances would've taken a...
NFL
fox8live.com

Joe Burrow earns AFC Player of the Week after career day

CINCINNATI (WAFB) - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors on Wednesday, Dec. 29 after his career day on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. In the Bengals 41-21 win over the Ravens Burrow threw for 525 yards and four touchdowns and broke the franchise...
NFL
AllBengals

Watch: Joe Burrow Gets Slimed After SpongeBob Gives Him NVP Trophy

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was named Nickelodeon MVP following his dominant performance against the Ravens in Week 16. The second-year signal-caller completed 37-of-46 passes for 525 yards and four touchdowns in the 41-21 win. Watch video of him getting slimed below. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals...
NFL
AllBengals

Insider Says Joe Burrow is the Best Young Quarterback in the NFL

CINCINNATI — Is Joe Burrow the best quarterback in the NFL that's 25 years old or younger?. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer is leaning that way after Burrow threw for 525 yards and four touchdowns against the Ravens. First, he wrote about Burrow's performance. Then, he went on Ryen Russilo's...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Joe Burrow’s Jordan mentality

Honestly, the Wink Martindale comment wasn’t that bad. Yes, the Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator was being sarcastic and arguably snarky when he said he’s not ready to buy a gold jacket for Joe Burrow just yet. But, as Burrow himself said, the quarterback is only in his second year and has a ways to go before being crowned a Hall of Famer.
NFL
