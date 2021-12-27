ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Video: Indiana signee Jalen Hood-Schifino at NIBC Classic

By Mike Pegram
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch highlights of IU signee Jalen Hood-Schifino...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
12up

Mississippi State fans are furious with Mike Leach

Talk about a complete and total shocker. On Tuesday night, Texas Tech and Mississppi State faced off in a bowl showdown, with the Bulldogs as major favorites. Mike Leach against his old school? Oh, the drama. Well, things were made worse here for Leach, as Texas Tech went on to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
On3.com

WATCH: Cheez-It Bowl has tragic ending for Brock Purdy, Iowa State

If you need a minute to catch your breath after watching the ending to the Cheez-It Bowl, do it. You’ve earned it. Iowa State had 4th and 2 on its own 36-yard line with 42 seconds left. The Cyclones’ season was on the line as they trailed 20-13. Quarterback Brock Purdy scrambled for a first down, but as he cut back toward the middle of the field, he fumbled.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
247Sports

WATCH: Bob Stoops passes visor on to Brent Venables

SAN ANTONIO — It's officially, officially, officially the Brent Venables era. It already basically was before, but it definitely is now, as the 16th-ranked Sooners downed the 14th-ranked Oregon Ducks 47-32 Wednesday evening in the Valero Alamo Bowl to conclude the 2021 season. And interim head coach Bob Stoops...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Michigan football fans won’t like the latest rumors ahead of Orange Bowl

Michigan football is heading into the Orange Bowl with high hopes for the College Football Playoff but they could be missing a key defensive starter. What Jim Harbaugh has accomplished with the Michigan football team this season has been truly remarkable, particularly when it comes to overcoming the hurdles that had consistently tripped up the Wolverines for years. For their efforts, they’re now preparing to face off with Georgia in the Orange Bowl for a College Football Playoff semifinal.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Tennessee's Josh Heupel says refs working Music City Bowl told him they want rule change on injury stoppages

Injury timeouts were a theme of sorts during Tennessee Football's 48-45 overtime loss to Purdue in the Music City Bowl Thursday night, leading many on social media to question if the injuries — namely those on the side of the Boilermakers — were authentic. It appears that the officiating crew felt the same as the game progressed, as Volunteer head coach Josh Heupel told reporters postgame that the refs calling the game said to him that they feel a change on rules is needed for injury stoppages.
NFL
247Sports

What Josh Heupel said after controversial Music City Bowl ending

NASHVILLE — What Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said after the Vols lost 48-45 in overtime against Purdue Thursday in the Music City Bowl:. “Disappointed in the outcome. Disappointed for everybody inside the locker room tonight. They left everything out on the field. Disappointed in the result. But man, the journey has been unbelievable. When we took over the program 11 months ago, where it was and where it is today, two completely different (programs). Proud of these guys. They’ve come so far. Special thanks to our seniors. Guys that stayed, competed, that bought in, that led. Showed what the spirit of a Volunteer is.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nibc
WNCT

North Carolina QB’s career comes full circle vs Gamecocks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sam Howell has come full circle. North Carolina’s junior quarterback started his college career by leading the Tar Heels to a come-from-behind victory over South Carolina in the 2019 season opener at Bank of America Stadium. Now, nearly 28 months later, the projected first-round NFL draft pick will look to close […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Orlando Sentinel

Clemson wraps up record-setting season with milestone win in Cheez-It Bowl

A shower of Cheez-Its probably wasn’t how Dabo Swinney envisioned celebrating a milestone like 150 career victories. Still, the longtime Clemson coach didn’t even realize Wednesday’s win against Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl was so monumental. “I can’t even — I really can’t process that, to be honest with you,” said Swinney following the Tigers’ 20-13 victory over the Cyclones. “But it’s not ...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

UNC Players on COVID Concerns, South Carolina, Final Game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --- North Carolina will face South Carolina on Thursday in the Duke's Mayo Bowl at 11:30 am in Charlotte's Bank of American Stadium. As of early Wednesday afternoon the game is still on despite some positive COVID tests within the South Carolina program. UNC has had its last tests already and is in the clear for Thursday's game.
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox9.com

Gophers wrap up 2021 season at Guaranteed Rate Bowl against West Virginia

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team puts a wrap on the 2021 season Tuesday night in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against West Virginia. Have the coffee ready, it’s a 9:15 p.m. kickoff at Chase Field in Phoenix, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks. That’s right, a college football bowl game on a baseball diamond.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Keiwan Ratliff not retained at Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- New Florida coach Billy Napier remains in the process of rounding out his on-field and off-field coaching staff, hiring what he has dubbed an "army" of personnel to begin to implement his vision for the program. While Napier has retained a couple staffers from the Dan Mullen...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy