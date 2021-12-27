Video: Indiana signee Jalen Hood-Schifino at NIBC Classic

NASHVILLE — What Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said after the Vols lost 48-45 in overtime against Purdue Thursday in the Music City Bowl:. “Disappointed in the outcome. Disappointed for everybody inside the locker room tonight. They left everything out on the field. Disappointed in the result. But man, the journey has been unbelievable. When we took over the program 11 months ago, where it was and where it is today, two completely different (programs). Proud of these guys. They’ve come so far. Special thanks to our seniors. Guys that stayed, competed, that bought in, that led. Showed what the spirit of a Volunteer is.

