Guide: Farmers Markets around New York City

Looking for a place to get locally grown fresh fruit and vegetables this summer? Here is a guide to different farmers markets around Brooklyn and the Bronx.

Brooklyn

4th Ave Sunset Park Greenmarket

4th Avenue between 59th and 60th streets

Sunset Park

Open: July 9-Nov. 19, 2022

Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What's available: Fruits, vegetables and other local products.

Bartel-Pritchard Square Greenmarket

Prospect Park West at 15th Street

Prospect Park

Open: Year-round on Wednesdays.

Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Open: May 8-Dec. 18, 2022 on Sundays .

Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What's available: Fruits, vegetables, seafood, eggs, baked goods, plants and flowers.

Bay Ridge Greenmarket

3rd Avenue and 95th Street

Walgreens parking lot

Open: May 7-Nov. 19, 2022

Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What's available: Seasonal fruit, vegetables, seafood, bread, pastries, cider and flowers.

Bensonhurst Greenmarket

18th avenue between 81st and 82nd streets

Open: May 29-Nov. 20, 2022

Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What's available: Fresh fruits, vegetables, honey and Mexican herbs.

Brooklyn Borough Hall Greenmarket

On plaza at Court and Montague streets

Brooklyn Heights

Open: Year-round

Tuesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Note: Market is temporarily closed on Thursdays)

What's available: Fruits, vegetables, free-range eggs, dairy products, seafood, grass-fed meats, Mexican specialty produce, baked goods and flowers.

Carroll Gardens Greenmarket

Across the street from Carroll Park

Carroll Gardens

Open: Year-round

Sundays. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What's available: Fruits, vegetables, goat cheese, maple syrup, array of meats, seafood, mushrooms and eggs.



Cortelyou Greenmarket

Cortelyou and Argyle roads

Flatbush

Open: Year-round

Sundays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What's available: Fruit, vegetables, mushrooms, goat cheese, specialty Mexican produce, fresh pastries, seafood, eggs and grass-fed beef.

East New York Farm Stands

Wednesdays - New Lots Avenue between Alabama and Georgia avenues

Thursdays - Euclid and Pitkin avenues - 404 Pitkin Ave.

Saturdays - Schenck Avenue between New Lots and Livonia avenues

Open: Wednesdays from July-October - from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Open: Thursdays from July-October - from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Open: Saturdays from June-November - Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What's available: Fruits, vegetables, sauces, teas, juices, preserves, hot food and baked goods.

Fort Greene Park Greenmarket

100 Washington Park

Fort Greene Park

Open: Year-round

Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What's available: Fruits, vegetables, potatoes, seafood, cheese, baked goods, a variety of meats and wine.

Food scrap and clothing collections are canceled until further notice.

Grand Army Plaza Greenmarket

Prospect Park West & Flatbush Avenue

Northwest corner of Prospect Park

Open: Year-round

Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What's available: Fruits, vegetables, goat cheese, honey, baked goods, eggs, syrups, pastries and pickled products.



McCarren Park Greenmarket

North 12th Street and Union Avenue

Williamsburg

Open: Year-round

Saturdays (May-Dec): 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Saturdays (Jan-April): 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

What's available: Seasonal fruit, vegetables, fresh milk, eggs,preserves, juice, yogurt, baked goods and an array of meats.

Food scrap and clothing collections are canceled until further notice.

McGolrick Park's Down to Earth Farmers Market

Center of the park

Between Driggs and Nassau avenues off Russell Street

Open: March 3-Dec. 18, 2022

Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What's available: Fruits, vegetables and other local products.

Bronx

Bronx Borough Hall Greenmarket

161st and Grand Concourse

Joyce Kilmer Park

Open: June 7-Nov. 22, 2022

Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What's available: Fruits, vegetables, honey, baked goods and breads.

Co-op City Market

Asch Loop and Aldrich Avenue

Next to firehouse

Open: June 15, 2022

Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hunts Point Market

Monsignor Del Valle Park

Between E. 163rd Street and Hunts Point Avenue

Open: June 15, 2022

Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jacobi Hospital Market

1400 Pelham Parkway

Open: June 24, 2022

Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Mt. Eden Market

Claremont Park

Mt. Eden and Morris avenues

Open: June 7, 2022

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What's available: Fruits, vegetables, baked goods and breads.

North Central Bronx Market

Mosholu Parkway North and Jerome Avenue

Open: June 15, 2022

Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Norwood Farmstand

E. Gun Hill Road and Dekalb Avenue

Near the Montefiore Medical Center Moses Division

Open: Year-round

Thursdays, July - Nov: 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Thursdays, Dec - June: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

What's available: Fruits, vegetables, baked goods, pastries, mushrooms and breads.

Parkchester Greenmarket

Westchester Avenue and White Plains Road

Parkchester

Open: June 10-Nov. 18, 2022 (*Additional market day on Wednesday, November 23 to accommodate Thanksgiving shopping.)

Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What’s available: Fruit, vegetables, honey, eggs, herbs, candles and honey.



Poe Park Greenmarket

East 192nd Street between Grand Concourse and Valentine

Poe Park

Open: June 28-Nov. 22, 2022

Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What's available: Fruits, vegetables, Mexican herbs, pastries, break and granola.

Riverdale Y Farmers Market

Independence Avenue and West 237th Street

Riverdale Kingsbridge Academy

Open: April 3, 2022

Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What's available: Fruit, vegetables, dairy products, eggs, mears, baked goods, jam and honey.

St. Mary’s Park Farm Stand

St. Mary's Park at 149th

Between St. Ann's Avenue and Jackson Avenue

Open: July 7, 2022

Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Manhattan

Columbia Greenmarket

Broadway between 114th & 116th Streets, Manhattan

Open: Year-round

Thursdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Inwood Greenmarket

Isham Street between Seaman Avenue and Cooper Street

Open: Year-round

Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Union Square Greenmarket Monday

North and West sides of Union Square Park

Open: Year-round

Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

