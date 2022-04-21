Guide: Farmers Markets around New York City
Looking for a place to get locally grown fresh fruit and vegetables this summer? Here is a guide to different farmers markets around Brooklyn and the Bronx.
Check websites or call before heading out.
Brooklyn
4th Ave Sunset Park Greenmarket
4th Avenue between 59th and 60th streets
Sunset Park
Open: July 9-Nov. 19, 2022
Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
What's available: Fruits, vegetables and other local products.
Bartel-Pritchard Square Greenmarket
Prospect Park West at 15th Street
Prospect Park
Open: Year-round on Wednesdays.
Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Open: May 8-Dec. 18, 2022 on Sundays .
Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
What's available: Fruits, vegetables, seafood, eggs, baked goods, plants and flowers.
Bay Ridge Greenmarket
3rd Avenue and 95th Street
Walgreens parking lot
Open: May 7-Nov. 19, 2022
Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
What's available: Seasonal fruit, vegetables, seafood, bread, pastries, cider and flowers.
Bensonhurst Greenmarket
18th avenue between 81st and 82nd streets
Open: May 29-Nov. 20, 2022
Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
What's available: Fresh fruits, vegetables, honey and Mexican herbs.
Brooklyn Borough Hall Greenmarket
On plaza at Court and Montague streets
Brooklyn Heights
Open: Year-round
Tuesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Note: Market is temporarily closed on Thursdays)
What's available: Fruits, vegetables, free-range eggs, dairy products, seafood, grass-fed meats, Mexican specialty produce, baked goods and flowers.
Carroll Gardens Greenmarket
Across the street from Carroll Park
Carroll Gardens
Open: Year-round
Sundays. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
What's available: Fruits, vegetables, goat cheese, maple syrup, array of meats, seafood, mushrooms and eggs.
Cortelyou Greenmarket
Cortelyou and Argyle roads
Flatbush
Open: Year-round
Sundays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
What's available: Fruit, vegetables, mushrooms, goat cheese, specialty Mexican produce, fresh pastries, seafood, eggs and grass-fed beef.
East New York Farm Stands
Wednesdays - New Lots Avenue between Alabama and Georgia avenues
Thursdays - Euclid and Pitkin avenues - 404 Pitkin Ave.
Saturdays - Schenck Avenue between New Lots and Livonia avenues
Open: Wednesdays from July-October - from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Open: Thursdays from July-October - from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Open: Saturdays from June-November - Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
What's available: Fruits, vegetables, sauces, teas, juices, preserves, hot food and baked goods.
Fort Greene Park Greenmarket
100 Washington Park
Fort Greene Park
Open: Year-round
Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
What's available: Fruits, vegetables, potatoes, seafood, cheese, baked goods, a variety of meats and wine.
Food scrap and clothing collections are canceled until further notice.
Grand Army Plaza Greenmarket
Prospect Park West & Flatbush Avenue
Northwest corner of Prospect Park
Open: Year-round
Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
What's available: Fruits, vegetables, goat cheese, honey, baked goods, eggs, syrups, pastries and pickled products.
McCarren Park Greenmarket
North 12th Street and Union Avenue
Williamsburg
Open: Year-round
Saturdays (May-Dec): 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Saturdays (Jan-April): 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
What's available: Seasonal fruit, vegetables, fresh milk, eggs,preserves, juice, yogurt, baked goods and an array of meats.
Food scrap and clothing collections are canceled until further notice.
McGolrick Park's Down to Earth Farmers Market
Center of the park
Between Driggs and Nassau avenues off Russell Street
Open: March 3-Dec. 18, 2022
Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
What's available: Fruits, vegetables and other local products.
Bronx
Bronx Borough Hall Greenmarket
161st and Grand Concourse
Joyce Kilmer Park
Open: June 7-Nov. 22, 2022
Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
What's available: Fruits, vegetables, honey, baked goods and breads.
Co-op City Market
Asch Loop and Aldrich Avenue
Next to firehouse
Open: June 15, 2022
Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hunts Point Market
Monsignor Del Valle Park
Between E. 163rd Street and Hunts Point Avenue
Open: June 15, 2022
Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Jacobi Hospital Market
1400 Pelham Parkway
Open: June 24, 2022
Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mt. Eden Market
Claremont Park
Mt. Eden and Morris avenues
Open: June 7, 2022
Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
What's available: Fruits, vegetables, baked goods and breads.
North Central Bronx Market
Mosholu Parkway North and Jerome Avenue
Open: June 15, 2022
Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Norwood Farmstand
E. Gun Hill Road and Dekalb Avenue
Near the Montefiore Medical Center Moses Division
Open: Year-round
Thursdays, July - Nov: 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Thursdays, Dec - June: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
What's available: Fruits, vegetables, baked goods, pastries, mushrooms and breads.
Parkchester Greenmarket
Westchester Avenue and White Plains Road
Parkchester
Open: June 10-Nov. 18, 2022 (*Additional market day on Wednesday, November 23 to accommodate Thanksgiving shopping.)
Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
What’s available: Fruit, vegetables, honey, eggs, herbs, candles and honey.
Poe Park Greenmarket
East 192nd Street between Grand Concourse and Valentine
Poe Park
Open: June 28-Nov. 22, 2022
Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
What's available: Fruits, vegetables, Mexican herbs, pastries, break and granola.
Riverdale Y Farmers Market
Independence Avenue and West 237th Street
Riverdale Kingsbridge Academy
Open: April 3, 2022
Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
What's available: Fruit, vegetables, dairy products, eggs, mears, baked goods, jam and honey.
St. Mary’s Park Farm Stand
St. Mary's Park at 149th
Between St. Ann's Avenue and Jackson Avenue
Open: July 7, 2022
Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Manhattan
Columbia Greenmarket
Broadway between 114th & 116th Streets, Manhattan
Open: Year-round
Thursdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Inwood Greenmarket
Isham Street between Seaman Avenue and Cooper Street
Open: Year-round
Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Union Square Greenmarket Monday
North and West sides of Union Square Park
Open: Year-round
Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Did we miss your favorite farmers market? Click here to email us with the information!
Comments / 0