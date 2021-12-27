Sirianni on Johnson's TD call: 'It happened to fit the week that he got snubbed from Pro Bowl'

31-year-old career long Philadelphia Eagle Lane Johnson has dealt with a lot this season, but on Sunday head coach Nick Sirianni called his number late in an Eagles dominating victory allowing the offensive tackle to score his first career touchdown.

"Lane for sure, I just think it's crazy that he's not in the Pro Bowl. He's the best tackle that I've ever been around. It's a shame that he's not in the Pro Bowl because he's definitely deserving of it. Hopefully they get it right there with the All-Pro team and he's not because we know that means a lot, because there's less guys that get on that," Sirianni told Angelo Cataldi on the Monday morning.

"Obviously you always want to reward your good player, your players that bust their tails and everything like that. It fit this week. That play doesn't fit every team that you do, it just so happened to fit the week that he got snubbed from the Pro Bowl so that was good. And I like what they're calling it now, what'd they call it now? The thick six. So you've got the pick six and now you've got the thick six, I kind of like that. So we wanted to contribute to that for this week."

Johnson missed four games this season dealing with mental health issues, but has returned to his dominant form. Just last week, his teammate and friend Jason Kelce—who is this year's Eagles representative for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award—broke down into tears when asked what the award means to him, mentioning Johnson battling his mental health struggles.

Johnson's touchdown was the feel good moment of this Eagles season, so far.