Festival

Kwanzaa, the weeklong holiday that honors African American roots, is underway

By Tatyana Turner Chicago Tribune
Pantagraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKwanzaa, the weeklong holiday that honors African American roots and traditions, has been celebrated for more than half a century. Running through Jan. 1 this year, Kwanzaa was created in 1966, one year after the Watts Riot. In one of the largest and costliest riots of the civil rights era, more...

pantagraph.com

Related
The US Sun

What is Kwanzaa and how is it celebrated?

KWANZAA is a weeklong African holiday typically celebrated in the United States, lasting from December 26 until January 1. The celebration originated in 1966 by Professor Maulana Karenga. What is Kwanzaa?. Maulana Karenga is a professor of African studies at Long Beach's California State University. He's both an activist and...
FESTIVAL
theapopkavoice.com

What does Kwanzaa mean for Black Americans?

On December 26th, millions throughout the world’s African community will start weeklong celebrations of Kwanzaa. There will be daily ceremonies with food, decorations, and other cultural objects, such as the kinara, which holds seven candles. At many Kwanzaa ceremonies, there is also African drumming and dancing. It is a...
SOCIETY
escalontimes.com

The Seven Primary Symbols Of Kwanzaa

Kwanzaa is an African American and pan-African holiday that is celebrated each December beginning on Dec. 26. The celebration of family, community and culture lasts for seven days. Many holidays have their own unique symbols, and Kwanzaa is no exception. The following are the primary symbols of Kwanzaa, courtesy of...
CELEBRATIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maulana Karenga
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Restoration underway on historic African-American church in Navassa

NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) — A church with significant cultural ties to the Gullah Geechee Heritage Corridor is being restored and brought back to life. Construction for Reaves Chapel’s restoration project in Navassa began 3 weeks ago, and so far the structure has been stabilized. The church’s origins date...
NAVASSA, NC
Vice

Marjorie Taylor Greene Just Called Kwanzaa a ‘Fake Religion’

The weeklong celebration of Kwanzaa began Sunday, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene observed it by getting mad and calling it a “fake religion.”. Greene, one of the most visible members of the far-right in Congress, posted through her frustration after the College Republicans made an innocuous tweet wishing those who celebrate “a happy and prosperous Kwanza!”
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African American#African People#Kwanzaa#Ujima Rrb
Savannah Morning News

Generation Kwanzaa: Black youth continue to embrace the traditions of the cultural holiday

Growing up, celebrating Kwanzaa was not only a familiar event for Savannah resident Aquila Rhodes, but one held in high regard in her family. Her grandmother is Dorothy Cohen, a woman cultural historian Amir Jamal Touré affectionately calls the “Queen mother of Kwanzaa,” and rightfully so. Kwanzaa has been observed in Savannah since 1987 under Cohen’s guidance.
SAVANNAH, GA
KSN News

Governor Kelly celebrates Kwanzaa with African-American Community

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly celebrated Kwanzaa with the African-American community on Monday at the Kansas State House. The Reverend Shirley D. Heermance of St. Mark’s A.M.E. Church gave the opening prayer and was emcee for the afternoon event. Governor Laura Kelly was the honored guest and helped light the Kinara. The Kinara […]
KANSAS STATE
southseattleemerald.com

Kwanzaa — a Holiday of Purpose and Principles

A seven-day African American and Pan-African celebration starting on Dec. 26, Kwanzaa — created in 1966 by Maulana Karenga — was developed as a way to connect, commemorate, and honor community and culture by focusing on Nguzo Saba, or the Seven Principles of Kwanzaa. These principles are rooted in traditions of first fruits or harvest celebrations that are found throughout Africa. Even the name of the celebration is taken from the Swahili phrase matunda ya kwanza, or “first fruits.”
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
abc11.com

Kwanzaa 2021: What to know about the holiday

The holiday celebrating African culture and heritage lasts from Dec. 26 to Jan 1. Dec. 26 marks the beginning of Kwanzaa, the seven-night celebration of Black and African family, community and culture. The holiday has grown to be celebrated by millions across the world, strengthening roots to both African heritage...
FESTIVAL
lasentinel.net

Annual Founder’s Kwanzaa Message

“Practicing Kwanzaa and the Seven Principles: Ensuring the Well-Being of the World”. Heri za Kwanzaa. Happy Kwanzaa to African people everywhere throughout the world African community. We bring and send you Kwanzaa greetings of celebration, solidarity and continued struggle for a shared good in the world. And in the words and way of our ancestors, we wish for you all things good, pure and beautiful, all the good that heaven grants, the earth produces and the waters bring forth from their depths. Hotep. Ashe. Heri.
CELEBRATIONS
Omaha.com

Hundreds honor heroes for the holiday

PAPILLION — Blustery weather could not deter nearly 700 area residents from assembling at the Omaha National Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 18 to celebrate the season. National Wreathes Across America Day coordinated wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery with more than 2,500 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.
OMAHA, NE
hhsherald.com

An African-American Christmas

Why? Why do people think Jesus is white or god, our lord almighty is white. When in different religions he’s not. Like the black community, they believe God and Jesus look like them. But in most of the whiter populations they think Jesus and god is white., like a thousand years ago with genocide. And that assumption carried through every year. Like in the 1960s when the KKK was involved, they used Christ as a way to hurt people of color. But people of color also used christ in a way to give them strength to survive so the next generation will know the pain they overcame. So who is Jesus and God?
MUSIC
lasentinel.net

Righteous Reflection On Being African: A Kwanzaa Meditation

Kwanzaa is a time of celebration, remembrance, reflection and recommitment. It requires these practices throughout the holiday. But the last day of Kwanzaa is dedicated to deep reflection, meditation on the meaning and measure of being African and how this is understood and asserted for good in the world in essential, uplifting and transformative ways. This resharing of thoughts in this article on the practice of deep reflection during Kwanzaa reaffirms its essentiality, not only to the practice of Kwanzaa, but also its indispensability to achieving and living a good and meaningful life. I speak of a life in which we think deeply and continuously about critical issues on a personal and social level and act accordingly. And as the honored ancestors of ancient Egypt taught, it means deep thinking (djaer) about what is good for the people and beneficial to the unfolding and flourishing of the future.
CELEBRATIONS
AOL Corp

'Kwanzaa is necessary': The holiday celebrating African American culture presses on virtually, again

AKRON, Ohio – In the midst of the highly infectious omicron variant of the coronavirus, many Kwanzaa celebrations are being hosted virtually for a second year. The holiday, which commemorates African American culture, began Sunday and continues until the new year, honoring traditions of the Nguzo Saba: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.
AKRON, OH
14news.com

Evansville African American Museum celebrating Kwanzaa

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kwanzaa is still underway and you can celebrate by attending a workshop Wednesday. The Evansville African American Museum, along with other organizations, are hosting the “Cooperative Economics” Workshop at 1 p.m. “Cooperative Economics” is the fourth Principle of Kwanzaa, where the community members are...
EVANSVILLE, IN

