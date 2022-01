Genshin Impact fans could soon have the opportunity to snag a pair of new skins for Keqing and Ningguang. A number of leaks have been circulating about these skins, with an apparent release during the game's 2.4 update alongside the return of Lantern Rite. Rumors started making the rounds about these skins all the way back in October, when they were reported by @UBatcha1 on Twitter. Now a potential image of one of the skins may have leaked online. User @Papatronic_c has shared what might be the new Ningguang skin, which looks significantly different from her current design!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO