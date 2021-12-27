ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Memorial Health in Georgia delivers quadruplets for first time since 2014

By Daisy Kershaw
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3epCtm_0dWetHVG00

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) — For the first time since 2014, Memorial Health delivered quadruplets.

For mom and dad, their arrival is a Christmas miracle.

“I found out pretty young that I had some fertility issues,” said mom, Mariah Marquez.

After getting pregnant with their now 5-year-old daughter, Mariah and Jose Marquez were told the likelihood of more children was slim.

“Our first was basically, we were told she was a miracle,” said Mariah.

Against all odds, Mariah and Jose knew they wanted their family to grow.

Report finds top-trending groceries of 2021 nationally and in the Tri-State

“We tried for about four years and just nothing really worked,” Mariah explained.

But they didn’t lose hope. After four years of trying, they finally succeeded with the help of fertility treatments.

Last week, the couple welcomed not one — but four babies. Three boys and a girl.

“We didn’t think we would even have one kid, let alone another one after our first, and then four after our first. So, we basically went into shock when we found out,” said Mariah.

The emotional journey led to four times the joy.

“Just going from thinking, ‘that could never happen,’ to having your heart so entirely full is just the most incredible feeling,” Mariah said.

The babies were successfully delivered at Memorial hospital by C-section at 33 weeks.

Three days after daughter Delilah was born, she underwent major surgery.

“She’s already fighting as hard as I’ve ever seen anyone ever fight,” said Jose.

The quadruplets are being cared for in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for premature infants.

Wednesday was Mariah’s first time holding Delilah.

Books to read in the new year

“Delilah is our fighter, like I said. She went through major surgery at three days old, she’s already been extubated at seven days old and she’s amazing,” said Maria. “And she’s definitely going to give her brothers a run for their money.”

Their newest family members arrived just in time for the holidays, which mom and dad say is the greatest gift of all.

Still, this Christmas, the babies won’t be ready to come home. The couple was emotional as they thought of spending the day apart.

“It’s also so much harder at the same time, just knowing that they’re not going to be home and we’re all going to be separated,” Mariah said.

Still, after years of hoping for this day to come, the couple cannot contain their joy.

“We tried for four years,” said Jose. “So now, we got four babies.”

The couple thanked staff at Memorial Health, especially those in the NICU nursery, where team members are watching over the babies 24 hours a day.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Missing woman reported out of South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports a missing woman from South Charleston. Megan Vera Marie Forzetting, 32, is said to be last seen at Thomas Memorial Health. KCSO says that she is known to date another recently-reported missing person, Michael Criniti. The missing person report says that she is five-foot-three-inches, […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
ABC News

Mom born with double uterus delivers hospital's youngest baby

Within the first couple weeks of finding out she was pregnant, Megan Phipps noticed something was off. Phipps, 24, was born with uterine didelphys, or double uterus, a rare condition where a woman has two cervixes and two uteruses, according to the Mayo Clinic. Phipps has two older children whom she said she carried in her right uterus.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
InspireMore

Mother Of 4 Finishes Her Last Round Of Chemotherapy In Tear-Jerking Video.

Life is full of occasions worth celebrating, including the moment this mom finally completed her last chemotherapy treatment. Going through cancer treatment is a long, tiring experience. For this mom of four, that included going through eight months and 16 rounds of chemotherapy. To commemorate this monumental step forward, one of her daughter’s decided to film the very second she was finally done.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quadruplets#Mom And Dad#Weather#Memorial Health#Ga#Wsav
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Sports
foxillinois.com

Dad meets daughter for the first time just before Christmas

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WPEC) — A California man's search for the daughter he's never met is over. His desire to find her brought him all the way to South Florida. Christmas is just a few days away. One man just got the most wonderful gift of all — just in time for the holidays. He came face-to-face with the daughter he had never seen until now.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy