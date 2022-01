After 20 years dispensing justice from the bench in Alger and Schoolcraft Counties, one of the central Upper Peninsula’s senior judges is hanging up his robe for the last time. The Honorable Mark E. Luoma, who has served the 93rd District Court since his election to the position in 2002, will be retiring effective January 1, 2022, from a legal career that spans over 40 years and 9 election cycles.

