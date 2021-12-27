ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Parks to celebrate New Year with hikes

Cover picture for the articleThe South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks is offering free, guided hikes in six state parks on New Year’s Day this year as part of America’s State Parks First Day Hikes initiative in all 50 states. America’s State...

