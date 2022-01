I've been roaming around Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois for a while now hanging out at smaller shows and venues and I've been fortunate enough to meet some incredible newer bands that are just now getting to go out and showcase their stuff to the masses. Minneapolis band Divide the Fall is one such band. I most recently saw them at Skylark in Rock Island on December 11th when they opened for Five AM along with House of Animals and The Forty Twos. I was also able to chat with the band and asked bassist Matt DeMar if he wouldn't mind answering 9.35 Questions for our I-Rock listeners. If you're new to the format, its 9 standard questions and .35 of a question just to round things out.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO