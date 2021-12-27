ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

The Best Android Games of 2021 – Rocket League: Sideswipe

By Harry Slater
droidgamers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere had been rumblings about a Rocket League mobile game pretty much since the home version of the game launched. Would it be a full port? Would it be a dumbed down version? It was Rocket League: Sideswipe,...

www.droidgamers.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Popular PS4 Game Is Now $0.99 for a Limited Time

A popular PS4 game is now $0.99 for a limited time. The PS4 has one of the greatest libraries across all of gaming. It has incredible exclusive games like Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Uncharted 4, Persona 5, Marvel's Spider-Man, Bloodborne, and The Last of Us Part II. It also has multi-platform games like Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Does it all add up to outdo the Xbox 360 library? Well, that's up for debate, but there's no denying there's an endless number of great games to play on PS4, including Oxenfree, which is $0.99 until December 23.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Rocket League Sideswipe: Three things to know about mobile "soccar" game

Rocket League Sideswipe is a mobile variant of the iconic console/PC game that combines football (or soccer) with racing. It's the same Rocket League that you know and love but with some tweaks. It's a tad more limited but there's enough there to give you satisfaction. Many things are the...
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.biz

How Rocket League Sideswipe hit the back of the net

In our Making Of series, PocketGamer.biz reaches out to developers to learn more about the process of releasing a video game and highlight the extensive work that goes unseen in the background. This week, we spoke with Psyonix gameplay programmer Bethany Leuenberger and designer Robert Garza about Rocket League Sideswipe.
SOCCER
dbltap.com

Rocket League Golden Gift '21: How to Get

This year's Rocket League Frosty Fest is back and with it comes the return of beloved festive features. Players can now get their Golden Gifts for the year, play limited-time game modes, and unlock new cosmetics. Here's everything that players interested in this year's Rocket League Frosty Fest need to...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Games#Mobile Game#Home Game#Rocket League Sideswipe
thegamer.com

Fortnite Rumoured To Be Adding A Doom Slayer Skin

Master Chief's estranged brother Doom Slayer is set to be making an appearance in Fortnite according to new reports from the XboxEra podcast. Nick 'Shpeshal' Baker alleges that Microsoft and Bethesda are going to be bringing more of their characters to Epic Games' hit battle royale following the success of the Halo crossover. However, Baker wouldn't elaborate on the full list, only mentioning Doom Slayer, but it should be said that he also doesn't know when they'll arrive in Fortnite, so it might not be as soon as next season.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.biz

Aaron Orr's 2021 Mobile Game of the Year: Rocket League Sideswipe

This year I have played a lot of mobile games and as such it’s taken me a long while to whittle down my choices for what truly captivated me. Due to the overwhelming number of daily titles added to app marketplaces, it can be easy to throw aside a once-loved title for a newer thrill.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Video Games
BGR.com

PS Plus free games for January 2022: Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5, and more

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: COVID-19 rapid tests, air fryer sale, Apple deals, more One of the many benefits of subscribing to PlayStation Plus is receiving free games each month. Sony made it a priority to stack its selection of monthly freebies with games that people really want to play. In 2021 alone, Sony gave away Control, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Battlefield V, and Star Wars: Squadrons. But can the growing collection of free PS Plus games be as impressive in 2022? The year is certainly starting off strong, as Sony announced three noteworthy free games for PS Plus subscribers coming in January....
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

What is Rocket League Rule One?

Rocket League has been going for an awfully long time. Alongside this history comes tonnes of unspoken rules and hard-to-catch etiquette. Perhaps the biggest is rule one. Here's what it is and why the answer isn't as straightforward as you may believe. What is Rocket League Rule One?. Unfortunately, the...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Nintendo Switch deals 2022: The best discounts on consoles and bundles in January

Since the original console launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been incredibly popular with gamers of all ages and, as such, Switch deals are extremely hard to come by.With the ability to bring everything from Pokémon and Animal Crossing to Mario and Zelda to life in your hands, the Switch is undoubtedly one of the brand’s most successful launches ever.But with consistently good sales for a number of years, followed by fluctuating stock levels due to an even greater surge in demand during the pandemic, it makes sense that the brand would be reluctant to offer any major reductions....
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The best ringtones for iOS and Android

Every smartphone comes with a slate of built-in ringtones and alert sounds. But after awhile — as you hear these sounds everywhere — they can get annoying and confusing. Was that your phone ringing or the guy behind you in line at the grocery store? That’s one reason you may want to create your own ringtones.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

11 best card dueling games for Android

Hearthstone helped kickstart the card dueling games trend, and now you have many options. Here are the best ones on Android. Most mobile gamers know about Hearthstone. It’s one of the most popular card dueling games of all time. It also helped kickstart the trend on mobile phones. We’ve seen a number of similar games hit the Play Store, including some from rather large names like Wizards of the Coast, Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh, and others. People who like the fantasy card dueling style definitely have more options than ever before. Here are the best card dueling options for Android.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy