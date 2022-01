4. The “Bridge Man” who photographed the George Washington Bridge from up top. Before 9/11, New Jersey-native Dave Frieder was making it his mission to scale the bridges of New York City. With a working partnership with the New York City D.O.T. over the course of eight years, he was given access to a view few of us ever see. His bridge series begins in 1993, but his work in photography goes back to the age of seven, including a stint with the Ansel Adams Gallery, which he got by cold calling. It was through the Ansel Adams circle that he met Othmar Ammann, an engineer on the George Washington Bridge.

