Sun Bowl holding pattern

Later this afternoon, Central Michigan University (8-4) will be arriving in El Paso to get ready for tomorrow morning's 88th annual Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl against Washington State (7-5). Despite spending all week in Tucson where they were supposed to play Boise State in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl, the Chippewas accepted an offer to play the Cougars in place of Miami. Although weather conditions all week have been perfect in the Sun City, tomorrow morning could be a different story. The temperature at kickoff is expected to be 49 degrees with a strong chance of showers. For fans, that means load up on ponchos to help stay dry. For the Chippewas, that will have little impact on their offense.

