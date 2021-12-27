ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Sun Bowl holding pattern

By Mark Sandritter
cougcenter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis edition of Last Week in Cougar Athletics is about as barren as it comes with actual games and even worse on the news front. The big news of course is the suddenly TBD status of the Sun Bowl now that Miami is officially out. What happens from here remains to...

www.cougcenter.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Bob Stoops Reveals His Plans After Winning The Alamo Bowl

Legendary coach Bob Stoops returned to Oklahoma’s sideline on Wednesday night for the Alamo Bowl. His return to the program was a triumphant one, as he led the Sooners to a 47-32 win. Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks had an incredible performance, rushing for 142 yards and three touchdowns...
COLLEGE SPORTS
12up

Mississippi State fans are furious with Mike Leach

Talk about a complete and total shocker. On Tuesday night, Texas Tech and Mississppi State faced off in a bowl showdown, with the Bulldogs as major favorites. Mike Leach against his old school? Oh, the drama. Well, things were made worse here for Leach, as Texas Tech went on to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
AthlonSports.com

Cotton Bowl Prediction and Preview: Alabama vs. Cincinnati

The 2021-22 College Football Playoff officially gets underway on Friday afternoon with Alabama and Cincinnati meeting in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic for a trip to the national championship. It's a David versus Goliath showdown in Arlington, as the Crimson Tide are making their seventh trip to the CFB Playoff and have their sights set on their seventh national title under coach Nick Saban. This is the Bearcats' first trip to the playoff, and coach Luke Fickell's team made history in the process by becoming the first Group of 5 team to reach a semifinal.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Bowl#Basketball#American Football#Cougar Athletics#Ktsm#Fcs#Wsu#Cougs#Pac 12#Cal#Stanford#Cardinal
93.1 KISS FM

A Soggy Sun Bowl is No Problem For Central Michigan Chippewas

Later this afternoon, Central Michigan University (8-4) will be arriving in El Paso to get ready for tomorrow morning's 88th annual Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl against Washington State (7-5). Despite spending all week in Tucson where they were supposed to play Boise State in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl, the Chippewas accepted an offer to play the Cougars in place of Miami. Although weather conditions all week have been perfect in the Sun City, tomorrow morning could be a different story. The temperature at kickoff is expected to be 49 degrees with a strong chance of showers. For fans, that means load up on ponchos to help stay dry. For the Chippewas, that will have little impact on their offense.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Tennis
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
cougcenter.com

Pat Chun, Sun Bowl leadership outline chaotic road to finding Sun Bowl replacement

First, we learned that WSU was headed to the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl to face Miami. Then, COVID issues with the Hurricanes put that into doubt. Then, Miami reaffirmed their commitment to the game, announcing that they would travel 24 hours before kickoff. Then, just hours after WSU landed in El Paso, Miami pulled out of the game due to those same COVID issues and things looked bleak once again for the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy