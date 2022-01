Stock Market Futures Edge Lower Going Into New Years Eve Trading Day. A popular question among investors today could be “Is the stock market open on New Year’s Eve?” Well, the answer to that question for this year is a yes. In fact, it will be the first time in a decade this is happening because of NYSE Rule 7.2. Getting back to business, stock market futures are tilting lower on early morning trading this New Year’s Eve. This comes after another record-setting session by the S&P 500 after it hit its 70th record close of 2021. Despite the recent volatility in markets over the past month, major stock indices are doing well year-to-date.

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO