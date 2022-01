VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2021 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV:YGT)(Frankfurt:TX0)(OTC Pink:TRXXF) ('Gold Terra' or the 'Company') announces the grant of incentive stock options under the Company's stock option plan to its directors, employees, and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 993,750 treasury shares. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.26 per share for a period of 5 years and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and the Company's stock option plan which includes a vesting period beginning six months after issue for 25% of the options, and 25% every six months following.

ECONOMY ・ 2 HOURS AGO