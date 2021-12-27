ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augmented reality and structural steel fabrication

By Dan Davis
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe days of staring at a blueprint and then repeatedly glancing over at a steel beam, trying to get it straight in your head how all the parts detailed on the print are supposed to be located on the structural steel workpiece, might be drawing to a close. Augmented reality is...

thefabricator.com

DXMR90 controller from Banner designed for processing machine sensor signals

Banner Engineering has released the DXMR90 industrial controller, a compact device that serves as a central hub for processing incoming signals from equipment, including sensors attached to machinery. It then outputs a combined data stream that provides direct visibility of active processes, detects opportunities for specific productivity improvements, and enables advanced predictive maintenance capabilities.
ELECTRONICS
thefabricator.com

Production-volume 3D printer builds parts up to 80 cm high

Multec manufactures filament and 3D printers, the largest of which is the Multirap M800 FFF (fused filament fabrication) machine. It has a work envelope of 650 by 500 by 800 mm. The multihead M800 comes with two (2Move) or four (4Move) printheads, a solid aluminum chassis, front door with door...
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

Vuzix Announces Agreement With Verizon To Deliver Augmented Reality With 5G And Mobile Edge Compute

Agreement opens door to more immersive experiences delivered through smart glasses. Vuzix Corporation a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products announced that the Company has entered into an agreement with Verizon to leverage the power of Verizon’s 5G and edge computing technologies to deliver a first-of-its-kind augmented reality experience for sports and gaming.
ELECTRONICS
thedallasnews.net

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market SIZE & Opportunities 2022 Analysis by Key Players - Philips Healthcare, Simulaids, GE Healthcare, Virtual realities, Intuitive Surgical, WorldViz, CAE Healthcare, TheraSim

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market – Global Research Report 2021-2028". The term Virtual Reality (VR) is the combination of the words virtual and reality. The word virtual means near, while reality is what is experienced by humans. Therefore, VR means 'near-reality'. VR aims to combine human senses such as hearing, touch and sight, with software and hardware to create an immersive exploratory virtual environment. More technically, VR is a three-dimensional computer generated environment, which an individual can explore and interact with, as well as perform a series of actions or manipulate objects within the environment.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structural Steel#3d Models#Fabricators#Construction Maintenance#3d#Warnaar Steel Tech Ltd
The American Genius

AR is not dead: Apple may produce their own augmented reality glasses

Apple comes up with just enough new updates to consistently release new iPhones and largely maintain their customer loyalty and hold on to the smartphone (and smartphone accessories) market in the United States (though Android has the market globally). With their historically large $365+ billion dollars made in the 2021 fiscal year, one could wonder what’s next for the company. Sure, their consistently increasing sales don’t seem to be in danger, but a company that prides itself on innovation must have something up their sleeve, right? Cue augmented reality (AR) glasses. Maybe. Probably. Most likely.
ELECTRONICS
thefabricator.com

SoonSer upgrades SLA 3D printers to meet mass production needs

The Mars Pro line of SLA printers has been upgraded to meet the needs of companies that mass-produce products, says the manufacturer, SoonSer, the industrial brand of Chinese 3D printer and consumables manufacturer SoonSolid. The Mars Pro 600, 850, and 1600 are suitable for prototyping, volume manufacturing, and rapid precision...
ELECTRONICS
pymnts

Auto Industry Sees Windshields As New Augmented Reality Platform

Drivers can expect to see augmented reality images on the windshields of more vehicles in the coming years. Three partnerships announced over the last month aim to produce head-up displays that put information on the windshield in the driver’s field of vision so that they don’t have to take their eyes off the road.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Reality Interactive Announces New Augmented Reality (AR) Solutions For Retailers.

Reality Interactive, an award winning retail technology agency, announces the launch of new AR solutions to enable retailers to go beyond ecommerce and allow customers to truly explore products anywhere. By making the experience real enough to feel, Reality’s AR solutions focus on shortening the purchase journey and increasing conversion. With Reality Virtual Product Placement, brands are empowered to provide customers the ability to experience ownership of the product pre-purchase. With Reality’s AR Customization Tool, brands can “localize” eCommerce experiences and boost brick and mortar sales.
RETAIL
ExecutiveBiz

Xerox Company Working on DARPA’s Augmented Reality Task Guidance Project

A Xerox company has received a $5.8 million Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency contract to build an artificial intelligence system meant to provide users with augmented reality guidance in performing tasks beyond their skillsets. Palo Alto Research Center will lead a team composed of the University of California at Santa...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Most Innovative Augmented Reality Startup 2021 Awarded to BUNDLAR

BUNDLAR’s no-code augmented reality platform reduces the time, cost, and skill needed to produce immersive experiences. BUNDLAR‘s revolutionary Augmented Reality (AR) platform, a comprehensive no-code solution to create, edit, and access AR, has won the 2021 “Most Innovative Augmented Reality Startup” Small Business Award. The Small Business awards recognize companies that have seen success as demonstrated through innovative products and services, an exemplary reputation within their industry, and client/customer satisfaction across the board. The BUNDLAR Augmented Reality Content Management System (AR CMS) was recently featured at TechConnect 2021, AWE 2021, and I/ITSEC 2021 where interested attendees were invited to create and publish their own AR experience in under 10 minutes.
SMALL BUSINESS
C4ISR & Networks

DARPA invests in AI that can translate instruction manuals into augmented reality

WASHINGTON – The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has issued a $5.8 million contract to a team building an artificial intelligence system able to scan instruction manuals and convert that data into instructions for augmented reality systems. Companies are already using augmented reality technologies in their manufacturing processes. Lockheed...
ENGINEERING
BBC

Nreal Light: Augmented reality specs put to the test

A pair of augmented reality glasses that emerged as one of the most lauded products of the CES 2020 tech expo has been released in the US. The Nreal Light promise to mix bright, high-definition visuals with the real world. BBC Click's Chris Fox went hands-on with a pair to...
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

StradVision and LG Electronics Partner to Develop Augmented Reality-Based Cockpit Instrument Platform

StradVision, a pioneer in AI-based vision processing technology for Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS systems, announced that it has teamed up with LG Electronics to develop the most advanced cockpit instrument platform, based on augmented reality solutions for the global automotive industry. The two companies are cooperating closely for the advanced...
SOFTWARE
Taylor Daily Press

Augmented reality glasses? Depends on appearance

Oppo comes with new augmented reality glasses. It reminds us of Google Glass. Eyeglasses that haven’t been a hit after all, partly for privacy reasons and the fact that they might not have been the most stylish frame. How is that now? in our poll we asked Whether Androidworld readers will put augmented reality glasses on their noses. the answer? Only if the price and appearance are right.
ELECTRONICS
thefabricator.com

AddiFab 3D-printer builds mold tooling

The Toolmaker 3D printer allows moldmakers to produce tooling more quickly and cheaply than they could by conventional methods. The system was developed by the Danish company AddiFab and is based on its proprietary Freeform Injection Molding (FIM) technology. During the process, the Toolmaker prints the tool. Next, parts are...
ELECTRONICS
thefabricator.com

Engineering Angle: Die wear of 3D-printed tools when stamping aluminum sheet

Applications for additive manufacturing continue to increase, including in the production of automotive stamping dies. The main benefits of using 3D-printed tools in forming applications are shorter production times for die inserts and lower costs (if complicated geometries require substantial material to be removed from the initial forged billet stock).
ENGINEERING
aithority.com

Ford Technical Assistance Center Using TeamViewer Frontline Augmented Reality Solution to Streamline Customer Vehicle Repairs Worldwide

TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, announced that the Ford Motor Company is using TeamViewer’s Frontline solution to add augmented reality (AR) “See What I See” assistance to provide enhanced support to automotive technicians across its global network of Ford dealers.
TECHNOLOGY
NBC Los Angeles

Chinese Electric Car Start-Up Nio Reveals a New Sedan, Augmented Reality Glasses

BEIJING — Chinese electric car company Nio revealed Saturday a new sedan and custom augmented reality (AR) glasses that reduce the need for in-car screens. Augmented reality is a technology for imposing digital images over the real, physical world. For cars, the tech can let drivers keep their eyes on the road without having to glance down at a dashboard.
TECHNOLOGY

