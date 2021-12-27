Augmented reality and structural steel fabrication

BUNDLAR’s no-code augmented reality platform reduces the time, cost, and skill needed to produce immersive experiences. BUNDLAR‘s revolutionary Augmented Reality (AR) platform, a comprehensive no-code solution to create, edit, and access AR, has won the 2021 “Most Innovative Augmented Reality Startup” Small Business Award. The Small Business awards recognize companies that have seen success as demonstrated through innovative products and services, an exemplary reputation within their industry, and client/customer satisfaction across the board. The BUNDLAR Augmented Reality Content Management System (AR CMS) was recently featured at TechConnect 2021, AWE 2021, and I/ITSEC 2021 where interested attendees were invited to create and publish their own AR experience in under 10 minutes.
