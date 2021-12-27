Augmented reality and structural steel fabrication

Apple comes up with just enough new updates to consistently release new iPhones and largely maintain their customer loyalty and hold on to the smartphone (and smartphone accessories) market in the United States (though Android has the market globally). With their historically large $365+ billion dollars made in the 2021 fiscal year, one could wonder what’s next for the company. Sure, their consistently increasing sales don’t seem to be in danger, but a company that prides itself on innovation must have something up their sleeve, right? Cue augmented reality (AR) glasses. Maybe. Probably. Most likely.

