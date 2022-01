When it comes to the end of the year and the start of another, taking some time to reflect on the lessons learned and think about tweaks going forward can be a life enriching experience. But making sustainable resolutions can be hard! This year, save yourself wasted time and use these tips to create a fitting resolution – not without the help of Dr. Lipman. When you are brainstorming about your New Year resolution this year, feel free to use this guide as a journal exercise. Here’s what to look for in a sustainable resolution:

