3 Pakistani soldiers, civilian injured in blast in north Waziristan

dallassun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiranshah [Pakistan], December 27 (ANI): Three Pakistani security personnel and a civilian were injured after a blast took place at Edak area in Mir Ali tehsil in the North Waziristan tribal district...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

dallassun.com

Pakistan Slams Taliban Curbs on Afghan Women

ISLAMABAD - A Pakistani government minister Monday criticized neighboring Afghanistan's ruling Islamist Taliban for placing curbs on women, denouncing the curbs as 'retrogressive thinking" and as posing threat to his country. Information Minister Fawad Hussain, while speaking to an Islamabad gathering, described the new Taliban government in Kabul as an...
WORLD
Daily Mail

'We considered them our friends but they treated us as less than human': Afghan soldier on Taliban 'kill list' slams UK government for evacuation chaos and says Foreign Office mandarin who enjoyed a holiday 'is a disaster'

A former Afghan soldier who was on the Taliban's 'kill list' has slammed the UK government for its handling of the evacuation of Kabul. The father, who is in his 30s and lived in the capital before he was smuggled out, branded Sir Philip Barton a 'disaster' after it emerged he stayed on holiday.
WORLD
dallassun.com

Myanmar: UN humanitarian chief calls for probe into 'grievous' attack on civilians

New York [US], December 27 (ANI): Authorities in Myanmar must investigate a recent deadly attack against civilians in Kayah state, UN humanitarian affairs chief Martin Griffiths said in a statement on Sunday. Griffiths said he was "horrified" by reports that at least 35 people, including at least one child, were...
WORLD
abc17news.com

Military: 4 Pakistani soldiers, 2 militants killed in raids

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says security forces raided two militant hideouts in a former Taliban stronghold, triggering shootings that killed four soldiers and two insurgents. The first raid was carried our in the Tank district in the northwest, killing two militants. In a statement Friday, the military said the second raid was carried out in the North Waziristan district, killing four soldiers. North Waziristan served as a militant stronghold for decades. The military carried out a full-fledged offensive in the region after an army-run school was attacked in December 2014 in Peshawar, killing 147 people, mostly schoolchildren.
MILITARY
dallassun.com

Clashes With Militants Kill 4 Pakistani Troops Near Afghan Border

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan confirmed Friday that four of its soldiers were killed in a gun battle with militants near the Afghan border. The clash erupted when Pakistani troops raided a Pakistani Taliban hideout in the town of Mir Ali in the North Waziristan border district, according to a military statement.
MILITARY
The Independent

Roadside bomb kills 4, wounds 15 in southwestern Pakistan

A roadside bomb exploded outside a college in southwestern Pakistan on Thursday, killing four people and wounding at least 15, mostly passers-by, police and a rescue official said.The attack happened outside the Science College in Quetta the capital of Baluchistan province, according to Fida Hussain, a senior police officer. Baqi Hussain, a rescuer, said that they transported three bodies and about a dozen wounded to a hospital, where one of the seriously wounded died. Hussain also confirmed four people died in the bombing.The college was closed at the time of the attack due to the winter break and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack

Myanmar government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday's attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks...
MILITARY
persecution.org

Jihadists Decapitate Pastor, Force Wife to Carry His Severed Head

Zimbabwe Daily reported the pastor’s wife told police that “suspected Islamic State-linked insurgents intercepted the pastor in a field, decapitated him and then handed over his head to his wife and ordered her to inform the authorities”. The monstrous act took place amidst a four-year long insurgency...
RELIGION
NewsBreak
World
dallassun.com

China blames US for bringing serious humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

Beijing [China], December 30 (ANI): Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the irresponsible withdrawal by the United States from Afghanistan has brought a serious humanitarian crisis to the Afghan people and enormous security challenges to regional stability. "The entire world witnessed the Kabul Moment, when the US forces left...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

US should not interfere in Afghan affairs, says Taliban leader

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 26 (ANI): Senior member of Taliban-appointed Afghanistan government on Sunday warned the United States not to interfere in the country's internal affairs, stating that "it is an independent country and it is making decisions independently."Tolo News reported that the deputy minister of foreign affairs for political affairs, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai pointed out the withdrawal of US forces from Bagram Airfield in August and said that "American soldiers fled from Afghanistan in the dark of the night."He said that the country is independent now and that the last four months have been the first time in four decades for Afghanistan in which Afghans are making their decisions independently, as per the local media outlet.
WORLD
The Independent

Myanmar military accused of massacring villagers after video emerges of burning bodies

The Myanmar army has been accused of killing 11 villagers – including children – and setting their bodies on fire in the strife-torn central part of the country. The incident took place in the region of Sagaing, near the city of Monywa, where two bomb attacks on military convoys were reported recently. Locals have claimed that the military action was in retaliation to the bomb attacks. The region has been seeing an intense struggle between security forces and local militias opposing military rule since it seized power in a coup in February.Locals alleged that soldiers entered nearby villages on...
MILITARY
The Independent

Former military chief Carter: No ‘true understanding’ of politics in Afghanistan

The former head of the British armed forces admitted that no one had a “true understanding” of the political situation in Afghanistan which resulted in the Taliban sweeping back into power.General Sir Nick Carter said the chaotic scenes as Afghanistan fell to the Taliban and an emergency evacuation was launched from Kabul airport were “shocking”.He said it was “probably still true” that the majority of Afghans would not support the Taliban regime.Asked whether he had been too positive about the Afghan government’s ability to resist the Taliban, Gen Carter – who was chief of the defence staff until the end...
WORLD
Outsider.com

Army Will Award Purple Hearts to Soldiers Injured in Iraq Airbase Bombing

The Purple Heart is something given to United States military members wounded or killed while serving. While seemingly a straightforward process, sometimes our country’s heroes aren’t awarded what they rightfully deserve. Recognizing a recent error on this front, the Army will award soldiers injured in an Iraq air base bombing their due Purple Hearts.
MILITARY
Beaumont Enterprise

Factory boiler blast kills 6 in eastern India, injures 6

PATNA, India (AP) — A factory boiler exploded in eastern India on Sunday, killing at least six workers and injuring six others, police said. Rescuers were looking for any workers who may be trapped in the rubble of the factory that produced food snacks in an industrial area 95 kilometers (60 miles) north of Patna, the Bihar state capital.
ACCIDENTS

