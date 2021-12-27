3 Pakistani soldiers, civilian injured in blast in north Waziristan

A roadside bomb exploded outside a college in southwestern Pakistan on Thursday, killing four people and wounding at least 15, mostly passers-by, police and a rescue official said.The attack happened outside the Science College in Quetta the capital of Baluchistan province, according to Fida Hussain, a senior police officer. Baqi Hussain, a rescuer, said that they transported three bodies and about a dozen wounded to a hospital, where one of the seriously wounded died. Hussain also confirmed four people died in the bombing.The college was closed at the time of the attack due to the winter break and...
