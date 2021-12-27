ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Next Two Pens Games Postponed

By Tyler Friel
butlerradio.com
 4 days ago

The Pittsburgh Penguins holiday break has been extended by the NHL as all games through tonight have been postponed due to...

butlerradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
WGR550

Sabres come back falls one goal short

The Buffalo Sabres received contributions from a pair playing in their first game for the blue and gold, but it was not enough in their 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.
NHL
CBS Minnesota

NHL Winter Classic: Carly Zucker 1-On-1 With Wild Captain Jared Spurgeon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This week, the Wild will show the nation why Minnesota is the state of hockey at the NHL Winter Classic. But the Wild will be without a key player, captain Jared Spurgeon. While he’s recovering from an injury, he continues to lead his team off the ice. WCCO’s special correspondent Carly Zucker sat down with the team captain about his team’s success and hosting this marquee game. Here are some excerpts from their conversation: ——- Carly Zucker: As Wild fans — and the whole team as a whole — it seems like it is re-energized this year, that you guys are...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Rodrigues
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#Pens#Covid#The Toronto Maple Leafs
CBS New York

New York Islanders Game Against Detroit Red Wings Postponed Due To COVID

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Islanders will not be returning to the ice along with other NHL teams this week. Wednesday’s Islanders game against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed, along with five other games. #Isles News: Due to COVID-related issues, the Islanders game on Wednesday, Dec. 29 against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 28, 2021 The league took an extended holiday break in the hope that COVID cases won’t continue to disrupt the season. Games resumed Tuesday night. Islanders head coach Barry Trotz understands the reality of the situation. “Ideally, I would like that every team have a full complement of players and we’re playing and there’s no disruption and all that, but that’s not reality, that’s fantasy hockey right now,” he said. The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils are still set to play Wednesday night in Florida and Buffalo, respectively.
NHL
butlerradio.com

College Bowl games Tuesday/WVU falls

–Minnesota defeated West Virginia 18-6 in the Guaranteed Rate bowl in Phoenix. The Mountaineers end their season 6-7 overall. Minnesota finished 9-4. –Air Force defeated Louisville 31-28 in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas. –Texas Tech beat Mississippi State 34-7 in the Liberty Bowl played in Memphis. –Houston defeated...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
ValleyCentral

RGV Vipers set to begin regular season

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The RGV Vipers have announced the start of their regular season after NBA G League game cancelations. The original start of the NBA G League was set for Dec. 27, 2021, but league officials pushed the start date back to Jan. 5, 2022. All games between the day of the announcement, […]
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy