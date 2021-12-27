Eve Spectrum ES07D03 Review: Premium Image Quality and Performance

Here is my review on the MAONOCaster Lite AU-M200 interface/mixer Premium Bundle, which includes some very powerful 48 kHz digital processing/mixing, a condenser microphone, shockmount, windscreen and table stand. After the launch of the RØDECaster Pro in 2018, there has fortunately been a growing list of powerful audio devices from several manufacturers which combine and facilitate many audio functions for live or live-to-drive recording for audio-only or audio-with-video shows. Those functions often include audio mixing of multiple sources, playback of pre-recorded virtual carts (aka “soundpads”) and direct connections to smartphones or computers via Bluetooth, TRRS or USB with built-in mix-minus (although only partial mix-minus with the MAONOCaster Lite AU-M200). As I am about to describe in detail, the MAONOCaster Lite AU-M200 interface/mixer Premium Bundle represents the least expensive of all such devices currently on the market, including a proper 48 kHz digital output for recording or live broadcast/streaming. Although more limited than more costly devices from Maono itself and other manufacturers, the MAONOCaster Lite AU-M200 interface/mixer Premium Bundle indeed offers a great value for certain applications, as long as you understand and accept its limitations.

