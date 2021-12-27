Doja Cat Wants to Work With 9th Wonder and Jay Versace For Next Album

Miley Cyrus wore a stunning black romper on Thursday as she strolled into rehearsal for her upcoming New Year’s Eve special on NBC. Miley Cyrus is ready to ring in the new year! The “Midnight Sky” singer was photographed wearing a sexy black romper on Thursday, Dec. 30 as she walked in to rehearsal for her upcoming NBC program Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. The 29-year-old, who’s co-hosting the special with funny man Pete Davidson, 28, was spotted in Miami, Florida ahead of the event in the romper which had cutouts on the top and at her waist and also featured short shorts that showed off her killer gams. Miley pulled her light blonde locks up into a high pony tail and also sported orange-tinted, ’70s-style sunglasses, carrying a coconut water to stay hydrated for the event.

