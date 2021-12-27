ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Africa

Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s Foe of Apartheid, Dies at 90

By Associated Press
104.7 KISS FM
 5 days ago
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice, has died at 90. Tutu was an uncompromising foe of apartheid, South Africa’s brutal...

Variety

How Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s Belief in the Healing Power of Forgiveness Inspired ‘Mass’ (Guest Column)

I’m not sure when I first learned about Archbishop Desmond Tutu, but I know exactly when I first saw him. I mean, really saw him. I was in college watching a documentary called “A Long Night’s Journey Into Day.” It told the story of four amnesty hearings during the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in post apartheid South Africa. About 15 minutes into the film, a sweet old man, possibly diminutive but for the authority of his gentleness, appeared in an interview. He said, “This process is not about pillorying anybody. It’s not about prosecuting anybody. It’s ultimately about getting the truth...
RELIGION
WWLP

Tutu’s advocacy for LGBTQ rights did not sway most of Africa

Desmond Tutu is being remembered for his passionate advocacy on behalf of LGBTQ people as well as his fight for racial justice. But the South African archbishop’s campaign against homophobia had limited impact in the rest of Africa, where same-sex marriage remains illegal and most countries criminalize gay sex.
SOCIETY
AFP

Soweto residents pay homage to neighbour Desmond Tutu

A few white plastic chairs in front of his house and umbrellas to shield the midday heat, neighbours in Soweto, South Africa's bustling township where Desmond Tutu lived during apartheid, on Wednesday paid tribute to the fearless cleric. Tutu died in Cape Town on Sunday aged 90. "He used to tell me 'go to school, you must fight for your rights knowing exactly what you are fighting for'," recalls Linda Malinda, now 63. She still resides in the same house she stayed in with her parents back then, in the 1970s, just a few metres from the anti-apartheid icon's house in the township, a crucible of the struggle against a brutal minority regime.
WORLD
Daily Montanan

Why Desmond Tutu matters more than ever

One day after Christmas – in an event that seems particularly on-brand for 2021 – the world lost one of its living saints, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, whose work in South Africa helped bring about the peaceful dismantling of the institutionally racist apartheid. What would be even more tragic than his death is if we also […] The post Why Desmond Tutu matters more than ever appeared first on Daily Montanan.
SOCIETY
TIME

A Clenched Fist and an Open Hand: Lessons Learned from Desmond Tutu

I know “the Reverend and the rock star” sounds like the start of a joke, not the description of a friendship. Improbable as it was, Desmond Tutu , who died on Dec. 26, and I did have a friendship, and it’s been one of the blessings of my life. Not just to know him, but to have the chance to learn from him, to take inspiration from him, and to try to get a grip of the radical Christianity he preached even, at times, against the orthodoxy of his own church.
RELIGION
AFP

Tutu's body lies in state for second day in S.Africa

The body of Archbishop Desmond Tutu lay in state on Friday for a second day, giving South Africans a final chance to pay tribute on the eve of his funeral. South Africa is marking a week of mourning for Tutu, with the country's multi-coloured flag flying at half-mast nationwide and ceremonies taking place every day until the funeral.
SOUTH AFRICA
AFP

Tutu remembered at Cape Town interfaith tribute

An interfaith, musical memorial to South Africa's revered anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu had a rabbi and a monk dancing in their seats on Wednesday as Cape Town said farewell to its first black Anglican Archbishop. The Cape Town-born Grammy nominated Butler, who flew in from Los Angeles and whose music was popular during the apartheid struggle, had some in the audience -- including a rabbi and a Buddhist monk -- dancing in their seats.
WORLD
AFP

South Africans bid farewell to Tutu on eve of funeral

South Africans on Friday took their last chance to pay their respects to Archbishop Desmond Tutu on the eve of a funeral for the revered anti-apartheid fighter. Since Thursday, nearly 3,000 mourners have filed through Cape Town's St. George's Cathedral before the simple pine casket containing Tutu's remains. Members of Tutu's family hugged and consoled each other as the coffin returned for the second and final day of the lying in state and a band, which included a preschooler trumpeter, played in his honour. The archbishop's successor, Thabo Makgoba, waved a chalice of burning incense over the coffin before pall bearers -- Anglican vicars -- took the coffin from a silver Mercedes SUV hearse.
SOUTH AFRICA
AFP

'Rainbow Nation' S.Africa bids goodbye to much-loved Tutu

Liz Cowan, a 65-year-old white social worker, grew up in apartheid South Africa being told that the charismatic black cleric Desmond Tutu was a dangerous man. But on Thursday she joined crowds of people of all races lining up to pay their respects to the fearless fighter against white-majority rule, as he lay in state inside the Cape Town cathedral where he had preached for a decade. "He was so vilified. It was only as a teenager that I realised he was a good guy," she recalled, standing in a queue truly representative of a country that Tutu had dubbed "the Rainbow Nation". Young and old South Africans came in numbers, patiently waiting to be ushered into St George's Cathedral to bid farewell to the globally revered icon as he lay in his simple pinewood coffin.
SOUTH AFRICA
persecution.org

Jihadists Decapitate Pastor, Force Wife to Carry His Severed Head

Zimbabwe Daily reported the pastor’s wife told police that “suspected Islamic State-linked insurgents intercepted the pastor in a field, decapitated him and then handed over his head to his wife and ordered her to inform the authorities”. The monstrous act took place amidst a four-year long insurgency...
RELIGION
Mercury News

Japan hangs three inmates after giving them hours notice

(CNN) — Japan executed three death row inmates by hanging on Tuesday, marking the first executions the country has carried out since 2019 and the first under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. One of those put to death was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who murdered seven people including his aunt and...
ASIA
BBC

What's behind suicides by thousands of Indian housewives?

Why do thousands of Indian housewives kill themselves every year?. According to the recently released data by the government's National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 22,372 housewives took their own lives last year - that's an average of 61 suicides every day or one every 25 minutes. Housewives accounted for 14.6%...
SOCIETY
TheDailyBeast

India Freezes Mother Teresa Charity’s Funds Amid Hindu Nationalist Attacks

The Indian government froze the bank accounts of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity (MoC), a prominent humanitarian group in the country, on Monday. Based out of West Bengal, the charity's 3,000 nuns support abandoned children, leper colonies, hospices, schools, and more globally. The decision comes amid accusations from the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that the MoC uses charity as a guise for religious conversion of poor Hindus and tribal groups, as well as a week of hate attacks instigated by right-wing Hindu groups who disrupted Christmas masses in several parts of India. In a Monday statement, the central government said that it had decided to reject a license renewal from the charity on Christmas day, citing only “adverse inputs” that it came across during review. Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal, took to Twitter to condemn the government’s decision and its disruption to the charity’s humanitarian work, which supports 22,000 patients and employees.
CHARITIES
The Independent

Hindu religious leader held for insulting Gandhi in India

Indian police on Thursday arrested a Hindu religious leader for allegedly making a derogatory speech against India’s independence leader Mohandas Gandhi and praising his assassin.Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead by a Hindu extremist during a prayer meeting in the Indian capital in 1948, because he was considered sympathetic toward Muslims during the partition of the Indian subcontinent by British colonialists in 1947 into secular India and Islamic Pakistan.Kalicharan Maharaj was arrested in central Madhya Pradesh state on Thursday for allegedly promoting hatred between religious groups in a speech earlier this week, the Press Trust of India news agency cited...
RELIGION
AFP

US appoints envoy to defend Afghan women's rights

The United States on Wednesday appointed an envoy to defend the rights of Afghan women, signaling a key priority as the Taliban ratchet up restrictions. Rina Amiri, an Afghan-born US scholar and mediation expert who served at the State Department under former president Barack Obama, will take the role of special envoy for Afghan women, girls and human rights, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced.
EDUCATION
AFP

As pandemic crisis bites, young Cubans find solace in sect with African origins

Five blindfolded young men kneel before a priest who is uttering blessings in the West African language Yoruba, while they vow to be brave, respectful and good to their community. But this scene is not taking place in West Africa: this is Cuba, and the five young men here are converting to Abakua, a uniquely Cuban spiritual practice.
WORLD
AFP

The Maxwells: scandal and conspiracy

Ghislaine Maxwell comes from a family dominated by her father, Robert, whose mysterious drowning at sea left behind conspiracy theories, financial scandal and a fallen empire. Her conviction in the United States for procuring young girls for the disgraced late financier Jeffrey Epstein has put the family back in the news.
CHELSEA F.C.
