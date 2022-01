Saga’s timing couldn’t have been worse... As a band that had progressive elements naturally implanted into their music, the 1978 release of their debut came amidst the war cries of punk. Yet they managed to survive the onslaught, often by adding a contemporary edge to their music. They may have been influenced by fellow Canadians Rush, but there were also hints of Helix or even Triumph that would become part of their sound, and they would go on to create some dazzling albums. That desire to remain fresh and not simply rehash the works of the progressive rock pioneers was pivotal, and the opening track, How Long, on that self-titled release had a distinctive new wave element.

