O-Zone: Never quit

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. It's pretty shocking we are this bad. Do you think we will be this bad again next year? The next decade? The next century?. The 2021 Jaguars indeed are bad. They're 2-13 and have lost seven consecutive games, with the last two losses – to the New York Jets and Houston Texans – particularly bothersome because they came to struggling teams with rosters reduced by COVID-19. This Jaguars team might not be as good right now as last year's team, which went 1-15 and was the worst in franchise history. So, that's where the Jaguars currently stand – at the end of a lost season, which is doubly frustrating because it was supposed to be the start of a promising era. I don't expect the Jaguars to be this bad next season because it defies reason that this could happen again. As for the future, I expect Jaguars Owner Shad Khan will hire a head coach in whom players can believe – and who can give the organization the major reset and redirect it clearly needs. That redirect won't fix everything by itself, but it would be a major step in the right direction. I still expect the Jaguars to lose more than they win next season because it just feels like much work must be done to fix a lot of areas. But that could be the result of me being beaten down by seven consecutive losses, a lot of bad offense, a lot of disorganization and too many avoidable mistakes. Maybe it can turn more quickly. Here's hoping.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO