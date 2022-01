In August of 2020, we wrote an opinion opposing Modern Monetary Theory (or MMT, the “too good to be true” idea that the federal government can spend unlimited amounts of money, regardless of revenue, in order to benefit the country and the economy). We disagreed with MMT in the strongest terms. Since that time, the federal government has added $8.4 trillion to our national debt, which now stands at $29.2 trillion.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO