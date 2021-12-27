Joshua Eckl's Monday morning forecast

Another warm and muggy start to the day in the Pine Belt, but dramatic changes to that recent pattern aren’t far away. Today won’t bee very active though. We’ll start the day with a slight chance of an isolated shower, but that’ll be gone by the afternoon. We’ll even see more sun before the day ends, but those clouds gather quickly again as we head into Saturday afternoon. That’s due to our next “weather-maker,” a strong front moving in late Saturday night/early Sunday morning. This system will have more upper level support than the last one did, but the severe threat isn’t much higher. Still only slight-to-marginal, but we’ll keep checking to see if that changes.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 HOURS AGO