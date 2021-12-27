ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Joshua Eckl's Monday morning forecast

KEYC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA winter storm made life in North...

www.keyc.com

kyoutv.com

Heavy snow on Saturday, Winter Storm Warning issued

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Our Saturday storm system is still on track for the area, with heavy snow likely for several hours during the day. A Winter Storm Warning has now been issued by the National Weather Service for the entire KYOU area for Saturday. This is to highlight the potential for heavy snow and very poor, if not impossible, driving conditions at times on Saturday.
OTTUMWA, IA
WSPY NEWS

Heavy Snow Expected New Year's Day

The WSPY listening area is expected to see it's first major snowstorm of the season on New Year's Day. The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a winter storm watch that starts Saturday morning that will remain in effect until Sunday morning. The National Weather Service says snow accumulation...
CHICAGO, IL
KMBC.com

Timeline changes slightly with New Year's Day storm

The timeline for this weekend's storm has shifted slightly. A winter weather advisory goes into effect from 3 a.m. Saturday until midnight. New Year's Eve day will be cloudy with highs in the low and mid-50s. A wintry mix of precipitation is now expected to start early Saturday morning. About...
KANSAS CITY, MO
wcbi.com

Severe weather Saturday, plummeting temps and snow Sunday

SUMMARY: a VERY busy forecast for us here in northern MS to kick off 2022. We’ll see very warm temps continuing into Saturday, with a major severe weather risk during the afternoon and evening hours Saturday. A powerful arctic cold front then moves through during the overnight hours into Sunday, with a period of snow and plunging temps Sunday afternoon! Temps will stay cold for Monday and Tuesday with very cold nights. We moderate a bit mid-week, but this is short lived as another powerful arctic front will move through on Friday bringing much colder temps.
KEYC

Joshua Eckl's Friday Morning Forecast

Joshua Eckl with the latest on the snow and cold weather arriving Friday into Saturday. Joshua Eckl with the latest on some snow moving in Friday and very cold temperatures as we ring in the new year.
WDAM-TV

12/31 Ryan’s “Last 2021″ Friday Morning Forecast

Another warm and muggy start to the day in the Pine Belt, but dramatic changes to that recent pattern aren’t far away. Today won’t bee very active though. We’ll start the day with a slight chance of an isolated shower, but that’ll be gone by the afternoon. We’ll even see more sun before the day ends, but those clouds gather quickly again as we head into Saturday afternoon. That’s due to our next “weather-maker,” a strong front moving in late Saturday night/early Sunday morning. This system will have more upper level support than the last one did, but the severe threat isn’t much higher. Still only slight-to-marginal, but we’ll keep checking to see if that changes.
kalb.com

12/31/2021 Tyler's Morning Forecast

Tyler is tracking near record warm weather conditions to end out the year!. Tyler is tracking very warm conditions through Saturday! Details here!
wamc.org

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:. Mostly cloudy with a few light rain showers today. Also, areas of fog and drizzle. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Cloudy with a few light rain showers tonight. Areas of fog and drizzle. Lows in the mid 30s.
WLOX

Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast

Winds of change will bring a weather whiplash! From feeling like the 80s to a wind chill in the 20s. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Rain chances should decrease just in time for any New Year's Eve Friday festivities. But, you should still carry the umbrella for Thursday and watch out for downpours New Year's Day Saturday and Saturday night. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
wxxv25.com

12/31 – Rob’s “Final Morning of 2021” Forecast

Today will bring continued warm and humid conditions with partly to mostly cloudy shies, a bit more sunshine this afternoon. The main impact for the weekend still comes from the front moving into region. The mid to upper levels are fairly dry and additional instability exists in the lower levels. While the area is under a low threat for severity with the main threat north, this primarily is looking to be a heavy precip event with a few stronger cells. Once the front moves through temps are expected to decrease as the high settles in behind the front.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Storm On The Way For New Year’s Day

CHICAGO (CBS)– A New Year’s Day winter storm is approaching. New Year’s Eve morning starts out chilly, but temperatures will reach the 40s for a mild day. After a quiet start to the New Year, snow moves in late in the morning and hit the city around lunchtime.  The heaviest snow, along with strong winds, will fall between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Saturday morning. Snow and blowing snow continue through much of the day and into the night. Chicagoans can expected 4 to 6 inches in snow with higher amounts–perhaps up to 8 inches — along the lakeshore. While the snow winds down Sunday, temperatures in the teens are expected. Wind chills will be in the single digits and even below zero in some locations.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Storm Watch For The New Year Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for much of the area and a storm system will increase snow chances by midmorning Saturday through early Sunday. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, patchy areas of fog and drizzle tonight. Lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Mostly cloudy and milder for Friday. (Credit: CBS) Highs will be in the low to mid 40s for most locations. Patchy areas of sprinkles or drizzle will be possible. Low to mid 30s for New Year’s Eve Night with a slight chance for drizzle and snow flurries. (Credit: CBS) A strong...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

2021 In Review: A Year Of Weather Extremes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The pandemic isn’t the only thing that’s made 2021 a peculiar year, Minnesotans have also experienced some wild weather. From smoky air and wicked winds to heavy snow and severe drought, the last twelve months were a story of weather extremes. “This is one strange year,” said DNR state climatologist Pete Boulay. “I’m still trying to fix all the weather records that we broke this year.” He says the first shocker came in February, when the Twin Cities sat at or below zero for 116 hours. Boulay says that was the longest subzero stretch since 1994. Every...
GREENWOOD, MN
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Late Rain Chances Start Off 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Warm and Wet start to the New Year! Rain chances have been pushed back a little later than midnight but there’s still a chance for light showers through the night for the NYE celebration as the ball drops. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Temperatures will stay in the 50s for New Year’s Day morning and highs in the upper 50s for the afternoon. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Rain picks up in intensity for New Year’s Day in the afternoon and evening where .50 – 1″ of...
PITTSBURGH, PA

