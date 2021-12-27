ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intercontinental Exchange Stock Has A 10% Upside Potential

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntercontinental Exchange stock (NYSE: ICE) has gained 17% YTD, and at its current price of $135 per share, it is trading 10% below its fair value of $151 – Trefis’ estimate for Intercontinental Exchange’s valuation. The exchange posted better than expected results in the third quarter of 2021, with net revenues...

Seeking Alpha

Lloyds: More Upside Potential In 2022

U.K. bank Lloyds (NYSE:LYG) continues to be an attractive pick heading into 2022 in my opinion. The Business is Well-positioned for the Coming Year. Lloyds' business performance lately has shown resilience. While it set aside large provisions for loan defaults last year, it subsequently unwound many of them and ended up reporting a £1.387bn profit for 2020.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

12 TOP Stocks to Buy Now in January 2022! (2022 High Growth)

The New Year is here, and you are asking yourself, "Which stocks should I buy now for 2022?" I've got you covered. Today, I am bringing you 12 stock picks for 2022 and the next decade. I am providing a variety of secular growth trends to consider, from cloud services, cybersecurity, and electric vehicles to metaverse, artificial intelligence, fintech, big data analytics, and more!
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) inched 0.95% higher to $253.98 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $243.51 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
Forbes

Morgan Stanley Stock Still Has Some Upside

Morgan Stanley’s stock (NYSE: MS) has gained around 46% YTD and is currently trading close to $100 per share – a marginal decline since the third-quarter earnings release. However, it still has an 11% upside potential to its fair value of $111 – Trefis’ estimate for Morgan Stanley’s valuation. The bank delivered better than expected results in the last quarter, and both revenues and earnings increased on a year-on-year basis. The top-line grew on the back of growth in investment banking, equity trading, asset management, and wealth management segments. While the investment banking business benefited from higher mergers & acquisitions (M&A) and IPO deals, the asset and wealth management unit was supported by the acquisition of E-Trade and Eaton Vance. We expect the same trend to continue in the fourth quarter of the year. Notably, the consensus estimates for fourth-quarter revenues and earnings are around $14.6 billion and $1.88, respectively.
STOCKS

