Intercontinental Exchange Stock Has A 10% Upside Potential

Morgan Stanley’s stock (NYSE: MS) has gained around 46% YTD and is currently trading close to $100 per share – a marginal decline since the third-quarter earnings release. However, it still has an 11% upside potential to its fair value of $111 – Trefis’ estimate for Morgan Stanley’s valuation. The bank delivered better than expected results in the last quarter, and both revenues and earnings increased on a year-on-year basis. The top-line grew on the back of growth in investment banking, equity trading, asset management, and wealth management segments. While the investment banking business benefited from higher mergers & acquisitions (M&A) and IPO deals, the asset and wealth management unit was supported by the acquisition of E-Trade and Eaton Vance. We expect the same trend to continue in the fourth quarter of the year. Notably, the consensus estimates for fourth-quarter revenues and earnings are around $14.6 billion and $1.88, respectively.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO