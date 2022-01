The City With the Lowest Rate of Property Crimes in Every State

Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI -- known as Part I offenses -- theft-related property crimes are by far the most common. There were a total 6.5 million property crimes reported in the U.S. in 2020, resulting in the theft of tens of billions of dollars worth of property -- only a fraction of which has been recovered.

Property crimes fall into one of three categories: larceny, burglary, and vehicle theft. These violations account for over 80% of the most serious offenses tracked and reported by the FBI. Violent crimes, meanwhile, account for less than 20%.

Larceny is defined as the unlawful taking of property -- pickpocketing and shoplifting being two common examples -- and is the most common form of property crime in the United States. Burglary, defined as the illegal entry of a structure to commit a crime, such as theft, is the most severe form of property crime tracked by the FBI. Vehicle theft, meanwhile, is a crime that can be either the theft, or the attempted theft, of a vehicle, such a car, motorcycle, or ATV.

Though property crime is relatively widespread in the United States, there are parts of the country where these crimes are less common, and residents are far less likely to be victimized.

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the city with the lowest property crime rate in each state. Cities are ranked by the number of property crimes reported for every 100,000 people. Only cities with populations greater than 25,000 were considered.

It is important to note that in five states, there is only one eligible city with available data. In each of these cases, which are noted, the city listed ranks as having the lowest property crime rate by default only. In Hawaii, there are no qualifying cities with available crime data.

Though each of the cities on this list ranks as having the lowest property crime rate in its respective state, property crime rates in these places vary considerably, from 93 incidents per 100,000 people to 3,274 per 100,000. Still, in the majority of cities on this list, the property crime rate is lower than the statewide rate as well as the national rate of 1,958 per 100,000.

Alabama: Enterprise*

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 2,502.7 (Alabama: 2,136.8)

> Total property crimes: 715 (Alabama: 105,161)

> Total larceny-thefts: 570 (Alabama: 74,575)

> Total burglaries: 97 (Alabama: 19,660)

> Total vehicle thefts: 48 (Alabama: 10,926)

> Population: 27,947

*Because Enterprise is the only eligible city in Alabama, it is the city with the fewest property crimes by default.

Alaska: Juneau

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 2,963.2 (Alaska: 2,260.5)

> Total property crimes: 946 (Alaska: 16,528)

> Total larceny-thefts: 748 (Alaska: 11,784)

> Total burglaries: 152 (Alaska: 2,775)

> Total vehicle thefts: 46 (Alaska: 1,969)

> Population: 32,227

Arizona: Florence

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 264.8 (Arizona: 2,227.7)

> Total property crimes: 73 (Arizona: 165,323)

> Total larceny-thefts: 55 (Arizona: 122,898)

> Total burglaries: 12 (Arizona: 24,488)

> Total vehicle thefts: 6 (Arizona: 17,937)

> Population: 26,420

Arkansas: Bella Vista

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 583.4 (Arkansas: 2,613.4)

> Total property crimes: 170 (Arkansas: 79,200)

> Total larceny-thefts: 141 (Arkansas: 55,413)

> Total burglaries: 25 (Arkansas: 15,854)

> Total vehicle thefts: 4 (Arkansas: 7,933)

> Population: 28,539

California: Soledad

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 523.1 (California: 2,138.9)

> Total property crimes: 136 (California: 842,054)

> Total larceny-thefts: 70 (California: 528,202)

> Total burglaries: 28 (California: 145,529)

> Total vehicle thefts: 38 (California: 168,323)

> Population: 25,705

Colorado: Parker

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 1,476.9 (Colorado: 2,833.8)

> Total property crimes: 875 (Colorado: 164,582)

> Total larceny-thefts: 681 (Colorado: 110,884)

> Total burglaries: 77 (Colorado: 23,246)

> Total vehicle thefts: 117 (Colorado: 30,452)

> Population: 54,352

Connecticut: Wallingford

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 705.3 (Connecticut: 1,565.1)

> Total property crimes: 312 (Connecticut: 55,670)

> Total larceny-thefts: 240 (Connecticut: 40,592)

> Total burglaries: 47 (Connecticut: 6,656)

> Total vehicle thefts: 25 (Connecticut: 8,422)

> Population: 44,596

Delaware: Newark

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 1,884.3 (Delaware: 1,961.4)

> Total property crimes: 636 (Delaware: 19,355)

> Total larceny-thefts: 528 (Delaware: 15,182)

> Total burglaries: 63 (Delaware: 2,508)

> Total vehicle thefts: 45 (Delaware: 1,665)

> Population: 33,448

Florida: Weston

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 427.5 (Florida: 1,769.4)

> Total property crimes: 307 (Florida: 384,556)

> Total larceny-thefts: 226 (Florida: 293,992)

> Total burglaries: 30 (Florida: 52,293)

> Total vehicle thefts: 51 (Florida: 38,271)

> Population: 70,614

Georgia: Johns Creek

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 449.6 (Georgia: 2,007.4)

> Total property crimes: 384 (Georgia: 214,988)

> Total larceny-thefts: 309 (Georgia: 158,343)

> Total burglaries: 56 (Georgia: 31,139)

> Total vehicle thefts: 19 (Georgia: 25,506)

> Population: 83,999

Hawaii: No eligible cities

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: N/A (Hawaii: 2,411.4)

> Total property crimes: N/A (Hawaii: 33,928)

> Total larceny-thefts: N/A (Hawaii: 23,954)

> Total burglaries: N/A (Hawaii: 4,630)

> Total vehicle thefts: N/A (Hawaii: 5,344)

> Population: N/A

Idaho: Rexburg

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 338.2 (Idaho: 1,111.9)

> Total property crimes: 101 (Idaho: 20,313)

> Total larceny-thefts: 81 (Idaho: 14,815)

> Total burglaries: 15 (Idaho: 3,731)

> Total vehicle thefts: 5 (Idaho: 1,767)

> Population: 28,414

Illinois: Rockford*

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 2,834.4 (Illinois: 1,559.4)

> Total property crimes: 4,104 (Illinois: 196,287)

> Total larceny-thefts: 2,968 (Illinois: 143,935)

> Total burglaries: 742 (Illinois: 31,020)

> Total vehicle thefts: 394 (Illinois: 21,332)

> Population: 147,070

*Because Rockford is the only eligible city in Illinois, it is the city with the fewest property crimes by default.

Indiana: Zionsville

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 298.4 (Indiana: 1,783.2)

> Total property crimes: 86 (Indiana: 120,453)

> Total larceny-thefts: 76 (Indiana: 86,080)

> Total burglaries: 1 (Indiana: 18,938)

> Total vehicle thefts: 9 (Indiana: 15,435)

> Population: 27,463

Iowa: Urbandale

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 1,018.7 (Iowa: 1,698.2)

> Total property crimes: 458 (Iowa: 53,725)

> Total larceny-thefts: 336 (Iowa: 35,751)

> Total burglaries: 63 (Iowa: 11,739)

> Total vehicle thefts: 59 (Iowa: 6,235)

> Population: 43,441

Kansas: Olathe

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 1,364.0 (Kansas: 2,199.1)

> Total property crimes: 1,940 (Kansas: 64,077)

> Total larceny-thefts: 1,550 (Kansas: 47,193)

> Total burglaries: 155 (Kansas: 9,655)

> Total vehicle thefts: 235 (Kansas: 7,229)

> Population: 137,618

Kentucky: Independence

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 448.9 (Kentucky: 1,779.5)

> Total property crimes: 130 (Kentucky: 79,673)

> Total larceny-thefts: 94 (Kentucky: 52,769)

> Total burglaries: 19 (Kentucky: 15,407)

> Total vehicle thefts: 17 (Kentucky: 11,497)

> Population: 27,683

Louisiana: Kenner

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 2,686.0 (Louisiana: 2,884.4)

> Total property crimes: 1,781 (Louisiana: 133,989)

> Total larceny-thefts: 1,518 (Louisiana: 97,891)

> Total burglaries: 137 (Louisiana: 23,698)

> Total vehicle thefts: 126 (Louisiana: 12,400)

> Population: 66,777

Maine: South Portland

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 1,570.7 (Maine: 1,156.2)

> Total property crimes: 402 (Maine: 15,610)

> Total larceny-thefts: 346 (Maine: 12,739)

> Total burglaries: 24 (Maine: 2,009)

> Total vehicle thefts: 32 (Maine: 862)

> Population: 25,548

Maryland: Bowie*

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 928.7 (Maryland: 1,609.8)

> Total property crimes: 548 (Maryland: 97,487)

> Total larceny-thefts: 444 (Maryland: 71,757)

> Total burglaries: 64 (Maryland: 15,261)

> Total vehicle thefts: 40 (Maryland: 10,469)

> Population: 58,481

*Because Bowie is the only eligible city in Maryland, it is the city with the fewest property crimes by default.

Massachusetts: Franklin Town

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 93.3 (Massachusetts: 1,053.2)

> Total property crimes: 32 (Massachusetts: 72,602)

> Total larceny-thefts: 24 (Massachusetts: 55,444)

> Total burglaries: 7 (Massachusetts: 10,323)

> Total vehicle thefts: 1 (Massachusetts: 6,835)

> Population: 33,256

Michigan: Gaines charter

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 98.3 (Michigan: 1,360.9)

> Total property crimes: 6 (Michigan: 135,633)

> Total larceny-thefts: 2 (Michigan: 94,017)

> Total burglaries: 2 (Michigan: 23,231)

> Total vehicle thefts: 2 (Michigan: 18,385)

> Population: 26,906

Minnesota: Ramsey

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 776.5 (Minnesota: 2,124.9)

> Total property crimes: 219 (Minnesota: 120,212)

> Total larceny-thefts: 169 (Minnesota: 88,696)

> Total burglaries: 30 (Minnesota: 17,370)

> Total vehicle thefts: 20 (Minnesota: 14,146)

> Population: 26,638

Mississippi: Clinton

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 1,901.5 (Mississippi: 2,101.6)

> Total property crimes: 463 (Mississippi: 62,351)

> Total larceny-thefts: 415 (Mississippi: 41,780)

> Total burglaries: 32 (Mississippi: 14,488)

> Total vehicle thefts: 16 (Mississippi: 6,083)

> Population: 25,131

Missouri: Ballwin

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 848.8 (Missouri: 2,531.0)

> Total property crimes: 255 (Missouri: 155,698)

> Total larceny-thefts: 201 (Missouri: 108,209)

> Total burglaries: 13 (Missouri: 23,300)

> Total vehicle thefts: 41 (Missouri: 24,189)

> Population: 30,252

Montana: Bozeman

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 1,354.5 (Montana: 2,120.8)

> Total property crimes: 697 (Montana: 22,917)

> Total larceny-thefts: 610 (Montana: 17,322)

> Total burglaries: 38 (Montana: 2,919)

> Total vehicle thefts: 49 (Montana: 2,676)

> Population: 46,746

Nebraska: Kearney

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 1,982.4 (Nebraska: 1,909.2)

> Total property crimes: 678 (Nebraska: 36,991)

> Total larceny-thefts: 548 (Nebraska: 27,488)

> Total burglaries: 83 (Nebraska: 4,455)

> Total vehicle thefts: 47 (Nebraska: 5,048)

> Population: 33,464

Nevada: Henderson

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 1,426.3 (Nevada: 1,926.6)

> Total property crimes: 4,679 (Nevada: 60,462)

> Total larceny-thefts: 3,516 (Nevada: 38,332)

> Total burglaries: 619 (Nevada: 11,574)

> Total vehicle thefts: 544 (Nevada: 10,556)

> Population: 300,116

New Hampshire: Merrimack

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 699.2 (New Hampshire: 1,098.9)

> Total property crimes: 186 (New Hampshire: 15,014)

> Total larceny-thefts: 152 (New Hampshire: 12,558)

> Total burglaries: 20 (New Hampshire: 1,412)

> Total vehicle thefts: 14 (New Hampshire: 1,044)

> Population: 25,987

New Jersey: Bernards

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 302.2 (New Jersey: 1,158.2)

> Total property crimes: 82 (New Jersey: 102,875)

> Total larceny-thefts: 57 (New Jersey: 79,614)

> Total burglaries: 9 (New Jersey: 12,983)

> Total vehicle thefts: 16 (New Jersey: 10,278)

> Population: 27,082

New Mexico: Farmington

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 3,274.4 (New Mexico: 2,841.9)

> Total property crimes: 1,447 (New Mexico: 59,859)

> Total larceny-thefts: 1,010 (New Mexico: 37,188)

> Total burglaries: 295 (New Mexico: 13,665)

> Total vehicle thefts: 142 (New Mexico: 9,006)

> Population: 45,258

New York: Long Beach

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 137.5 (New York: 1,410.7)

> Total property crimes: 46 (New York: 272,788)

> Total larceny-thefts: 39 (New York: 221,129)

> Total burglaries: 4 (New York: 32,003)

> Total vehicle thefts: 3 (New York: 19,656)

> Population: 33,507

North Carolina: Holly Springs

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 934.3 (North Carolina: 2,226.5)

> Total property crimes: 370 (North Carolina: 236,026)

> Total larceny-thefts: 330 (North Carolina: 165,554)

> Total burglaries: 34 (North Carolina: 49,952)

> Total vehicle thefts: 6 (North Carolina: 20,520)

> Population: 34,874

North Dakota: Minot

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 1,662.9 (North Dakota: 2,124.1)

> Total property crimes: 800 (North Dakota: 16,256)

> Total larceny-thefts: 495 (North Dakota: 10,986)

> Total burglaries: 152 (North Dakota: 3,196)

> Total vehicle thefts: 153 (North Dakota: 2,074)

> Population: 48,261

Ohio: North Royalton

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 516.5 (Ohio: 1,850.3)

> Total property crimes: 155 (Ohio: 216,363)

> Total larceny-thefts: 121 (Ohio: 159,007)

> Total burglaries: 21 (Ohio: 37,279)

> Total vehicle thefts: 13 (Ohio: 20,077)

> Population: 30,252

Oklahoma: Bixby

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 1,293.3 (Oklahoma: 2,705.6)

> Total property crimes: 373 (Oklahoma: 107,705)

> Total larceny-thefts: 234 (Oklahoma: 68,243)

> Total burglaries: 71 (Oklahoma: 24,415)

> Total vehicle thefts: 68 (Oklahoma: 15,047)

> Population: 26,541

Oregon: West Linn

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 1,166.6 (Oregon: 2,659.0)

> Total property crimes: 314 (Oregon: 112,782)

> Total larceny-thefts: 266 (Oregon: 81,811)

> Total burglaries: 27 (Oregon: 14,386)

> Total vehicle thefts: 21 (Oregon: 16,585)

> Population: 26,656

Pennsylvania: Harrisburg*

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 1,778.9 (Pennsylvania: 1,644.1)

> Total property crimes: 876 (Pennsylvania: 210,167)

> Total larceny-thefts: 579 (Pennsylvania: 162,919)

> Total burglaries: 173 (Pennsylvania: 31,774)

> Total vehicle thefts: 124 (Pennsylvania: 15,474)

> Population: 49,209

*Because Harrisburg is the only eligible city in Pennsylvania, it is the city with the fewest property crimes by default.

Rhode Island: North Providence

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 591.1 (Rhode Island: 1,245.5)

> Total property crimes: 193 (Rhode Island: 13,166)

> Total larceny-thefts: 122 (Rhode Island: 9,894)

> Total burglaries: 31 (Rhode Island: 1,763)

> Total vehicle thefts: 40 (Rhode Island: 1,509)

> Population: 32,564

South Carolina: Mount Pleasant

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 1,327.3 (South Carolina: 2,721.1)

> Total property crimes: 1,257 (South Carolina: 141,987)

> Total larceny-thefts: 1,023 (South Carolina: 103,892)

> Total burglaries: 95 (South Carolina: 23,377)

> Total vehicle thefts: 139 (South Carolina: 14,718)

> Population: 86,982

South Dakota: Aberdeen

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 2,337.3 (South Dakota: 1,956.7)

> Total property crimes: 666 (South Dakota: 17,468)

> Total larceny-thefts: 468 (South Dakota: 12,117)

> Total burglaries: 151 (South Dakota: 3,036)

> Total vehicle thefts: 47 (South Dakota: 2,315)

> Population: 28,225

Tennessee: Brentwood

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 764.0 (Tennessee: 2,492.8)

> Total property crimes: 332 (Tennessee: 171,675)

> Total larceny-thefts: 249 (Tennessee: 124,098)

> Total burglaries: 66 (Tennessee: 26,479)

> Total vehicle thefts: 17 (Tennessee: 21,098)

> Population: 42,407

Texas: Little Elm

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 381.0 (Texas: 2,245.0)

> Total property crimes: 219 (Texas: 659,160)

> Total larceny-thefts: 165 (Texas: 466,033)

> Total burglaries: 26 (Texas: 108,851)

> Total vehicle thefts: 28 (Texas: 84,276)

> Population: 45,967

Utah: Syracuse

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 717.3 (Utah: 2,464.4)

> Total property crimes: 232 (Utah: 80,091)

> Total larceny-thefts: 193 (Utah: 60,359)

> Total burglaries: 24 (Utah: 9,444)

> Total vehicle thefts: 15 (Utah: 10,288)

> Population: 29,331

Vermont: Burlington*

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 2,407.7 (Vermont: 1,217.0)

> Total property crimes: 1,032 (Vermont: 7,586)

> Total larceny-thefts: 906 (Vermont: 6,361)

> Total burglaries: 109 (Vermont: 961)

> Total vehicle thefts: 17 (Vermont: 264)

> Population: 42,545

*Because Burlington is the only eligible city in Vermont, it is the city with the fewest property crimes by default.

Virginia: Blacksburg

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 697.9 (Virginia: 1,456.4)

> Total property crimes: 310 (Virginia: 125,114)

> Total larceny-thefts: 266 (Virginia: 102,796)

> Total burglaries: 29 (Virginia: 11,465)

> Total vehicle thefts: 15 (Virginia: 10,853)

> Population: 44,303

Washington: Sammamish

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 660.9 (Washington: 2,732.4)

> Total property crimes: 442 (Washington: 210,223)

> Total larceny-thefts: 341 (Washington: 142,657)

> Total burglaries: 68 (Washington: 40,167)

> Total vehicle thefts: 33 (Washington: 27,399)

> Population: 64,674

West Virginia: Morgantown

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 2,066.6 (West Virginia: 1,399.4)

> Total property crimes: 636 (West Virginia: 24,976)

> Total larceny-thefts: 517 (West Virginia: 17,828)

> Total burglaries: 87 (West Virginia: 4,877)

> Total vehicle thefts: 32 (West Virginia: 2,271)

> Population: 30,712

Wisconsin: Caledonia

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 659.5 (Wisconsin: 1,485.7)

> Total property crimes: 167 (Wisconsin: 86,654)

> Total larceny-thefts: 121 (Wisconsin: 64,517)

> Total burglaries: 34 (Wisconsin: 12,744)

> Total vehicle thefts: 12 (Wisconsin: 9,393)

> Population: 25,120

Wyoming: Gillette

> 2020 property crimes per 100K people: 1,922.5 (Wyoming: 1,610.6)

> Total property crimes: 617 (Wyoming: 9,379)

> Total larceny-thefts: 525 (Wyoming: 7,190)

> Total burglaries: 58 (Wyoming: 1,225)

> Total vehicle thefts: 34 (Wyoming: 964)

> Population: 32,857

Methodology

To determine the city with the lowest property crime rate in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed property crime figures from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report. Property crime includes larceny-theft, burglary, and motor vehicle theft.

We included cities that have more than 25,000 people based on five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey. Limited data was available in the 2020 UCR for areas in Alabama, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Illinois, though cities in these states were not excluded from analysis.

All property crime figures came from the 2020 FBI UCR. Population figures are five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. However, these estimates were not used to calculate crime rates. Crime rates per 100,000 people were calculated using population figures provided by the FBI in the 2020 UCR.