Camping, whether you’re going with a group, a couple of close friends, or by yourself, stands as one of the best ways today to take a break from the everyday hustle and reconnect with nature. You’ll be expecting lots of things on your camping (hopefully, you brought a spray for all those mosquitoes), but what almost nobody accounts for is the weather. Even if it’s the middle of the summer, believe us, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

2 DAYS AGO