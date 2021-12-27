ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

How to build a custom DIY pipe shelf system

By Andrew Hoyle
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePipe shelves can be a great way to build a storage system that fits perfectly in a space that doesn't require expert fitting or years of carpentry skills to put together. By using commonly-available screw-fit pipes and timber boards, you can easily make your shelves any size you want or fit...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

5 Best Ways to Unclog A Drain Without Chemicals

There are plenty of products on the market to pour down your drains and chew through the nastiest of clogs. But those products typically contain nasty chemicals that can be bad for your health and harmful to your plumbing. So why go that route when safer and equally effective options exist?
HOME & GARDEN
goodshomedesign.com

Cabin Built Out Of 3 Shipping Containers. This is so beautiful!

You don’t need a lot of money to build a luxurious home. An example is this cabin, built out of three shipping containers. Each container was bought for $3,400 by Joseph Dupuis, who is originally from Ottawa. The owner worked to convert these containers into a luxurious and cozy cabin, fully insulated from the cold winters and with an in-built cooling system for hot summers. The cabin is pretty spacious, measuring in at 355 square feet, and being equipped with a wood stove, solar panels for power and an entirely furnished kitchen and shower.
Simplemost

Mason Jar Lights Are A Fun Holiday Craft You Can Keep Up All Year

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Do-it-yourself lighting doesn’t always sound like the best idea for us non-electricians. But DIY...
LIFESTYLE
People

Amazon's Hidden Overstock Outlet Has Customer-Loved Furniture for Up to 72% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. While it's true that you can buy just about anything from Amazon, the retailer still has a few tricks up its sleeve. For instance, one of Amazon's best-kept secrets is a hidden outlet filled with massive discounts in just about every category, including electronics and musical instruments. And right now, the furniture department is packed with huge markdowns that you're not going to want to miss.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storage System#Diy#Photography#Cnet
goodshomedesign.com

Sleek Shipping Container Home Rises Like a Starburst in the Desert

Joshua Tree is one of the most popular and Instagrammable destinations among influencers, and it is also the place where some of the most eccentric and expensive residences in the world are located. This next futuristic container home fits perfectly into the picture and it was designed by architect, James...
HOME & GARDEN
thespruce.com

8 Bathroom Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

The bathroom may not be the most obvious space in your home to experiment with new trends. However, if you're looking to give your loo a bit of a refresh come 2022, we're all for it. The (usually) small square footage of the space makes it a doable update anyone can take on.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Robb Report

This New Teardrop Trailer Expands Into a Multi-Room Cabin With Its Own Bedroom

It may not turn into a robot like a Transformer, but there’s still more to the Hunter Nature Raptor XC than meets the eye. The Turkish outfit’s latest model is a teardrop trailer that can expand. Thanks to an ingenious design, the Raptor XC can easily be towed by any mid-size SUV and quickly converts into a multi-room living space once you’ve reached your destination. Despite its angular shape, the Raptor XC looks like any other teardrop trailer at a glance. That changes once it’s unhitched, though. The rear of the vehicle can slide out—either manually or via an optional remote-controlled system—effectively...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
thespruce.com

Green Is THE Color of 2022—Here’s How to Use It in Your Home

As we look toward 2022, there seems to be one key thing that everyone—or at least practically every major paint brand—can agree on: In the coming year, the official color will be green. From PPG to Behr to Sherwin-Williams, shades of green have dominated 2022 trendcasting reports across...
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Top 10 Tiny Homes of 2021

It’s my favorite time of the year – when I get to explore and dive into the best tiny homes we’ve seen in the entire year! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention in 2021! From an original tiny home in the countryside that is the ultimate freedom from the city to a bilevel tiny cabin that comes with a 100-square-foot floor plan – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
HOME & GARDEN
TechRadar

How often should you flip or rotate your mattress?

If you’re wondering how often you should flip or rotate your mattress, the answer depends on the type of mattress you have. Bed design has improved greatly in the last several years, so while the common advice was to rotate or flip mattresses regularly to keep them in good shape, that isn’t the case for every single one.
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

These Laminate Floor Cleaners Will Have Your House Shining in No Time

You don’t need to be obsessed with HGTV to realize that when it comes to indoor décor, wall-to-wall carpets are out. But not everyone can afford top-notch hardwood flooring, nor should they, considering the wear-and-tear that comes with pets, children and other life occurrences. Enter laminate floors — the stylish but affordable way to update your space. Whether you have preexisting laminate floors or you’re considering investing in them, there are a few rules to follow when it comes to maximizing their lifespan. Namely, sweep them regularly, protect them with a swanky (but affordable) area rug, and when vacuuming, use a...
HOME & GARDEN
domino

One of the Best Closet Organizers Costs Less Than $6 at IKEA

A good closet organizer does more than just corral your clothes and clutter; the right design helps curate your most-loved items and can even bring a sense of calm to a chaotic morning routine. In the words of Elaine Welteroth on her own custom closet reno, “You have to systemize your styling situation to avoid the mania about dressing every day.”
SHOPPING
Telegraph

The best indoor plants to keep the air clean in your home

When it comes to interior decorating, there is no easier or more affordable way to upgrade your space than a few good houseplants. In fact, the best indoor plants not only bring a bit of the great outdoors inside, but clean the air around us, creating something of a beautiful, air-purifying art installation. Many people even find that plant-care is their preferred kind of self-care.
GARDENING
tasteofhome.com

The Property Brothers Shared Paint Colors That Will Never Go Out of Style

We know the Property Brothers know a thing or two about how impactful a fresh coat of paint can make to a space (I mean, it is one of our favorite Property Brothers design ideas). And while it seems like there’s always a new and hot color on the market each year, Drew and Jonathan believe these three paint colors will never age. Haul out your paint bucket, brush and one of these colors for a simple room makeover that’ll impress and stand the test of time.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Kitchn

The Most Brilliant Dollar-Store Hack for Organizing All of Your Plastic Storage Containers

Here’s the unfortunate truth about your growing stack of plastic food containers: No matter how hard you try, it sure is tricky to find storage space for it — and, worse, keep it totally organized. Like any home cook, you’ve probably amassed quite a bit of plastic containers. Luckily, we’ve found the perfect answer to contain the clutter. Ready to find out what it is?
LIFESTYLE
dwell.com

Two Shipping Containers Form a Cozy Live/Work Cabin in Poland

In a community garden near Szelagowski Park in Poznan, Poland, architect Adam Wiercinski of Wiercinski Studio installed a shipping container home in a matter of a day. Portable Cabin, as it’s aptly named, is made up of two prefabricated units that were hauled to the site, where Wiercinski went about finishing the interiors. Then, he handed the home over to its owners, a pair of artists who have now been living in it for a year.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy