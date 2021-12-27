Southern Maryland delivers more than $157,000 to CSM students’ success during 2021 Giving Tuesday

The numbers are in, and they are pretty impressive.

Community members joined College of Southern Maryland (CSM) alumni, faculty, and staff to donate $157,551 during this year’s Giving Tuesday – a 24-hour online event held Nov. 30. All monies raised during the fundraising campaign champion student success by supporting scholarships, athletics, or the Hawk Feeder micro-pantries and Hawk Pantries.

“We are just overwhelmed by the outpouring of support that our communities showed our students this year,” said CSM Foundation Executive Director Chelsea Clute. “The final Giving Tuesday numbers far exceeded our expectations, but then that is what Southern Maryland does every year. This year was our most successful Giving Tuesday yet in CSM’s 10-year history of participating. Some 373 donors participated and we are truly grateful for everyone’s donation. Every dollar changes our students’ lives and our communities.”

The international day of giving follows Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, to highlight a season and spirit of kindness that focuses on giving to others after three days fixated on consumerism.

Giving to the CSM Foundation and supporting student success does not have to happen on just Giving Tuesday. Gifts of every size will help change lives in Southern Maryland. For information on how to establish a scholarship, or become a donor, email csmfoundation@csmd.edu . Scholarship donations are tax-deductible.

The CSM Foundation , a nonprofit, 501(c)3 charitable organization established in 1970, helps increase access to higher education at CSM through scholarship funding and assures the excellence of that education by raising and managing funds for college projects and objectives – including workforce development in Southern Maryland. The CSM Foundation is comprised of a tri-county, all-volunteer board of directors. To learn more about the CSM Foundation or to donate, visit the CSM Foundation online .

