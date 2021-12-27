ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL, NHLPA bring back taxi squads as COVID-19 cases continue to climb

NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the world still grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic and the new omicron variant, the NHL and NHLPA announced Sunday the return of the taxi squad as well as other temporary changes to the Collective Bargaining Agreement. The taxi squad was a new invention for the 2021 season allowing...

www.nbcsports.com

NHL

NHL and NHLPA Agree to Modify COVID-19 Protocol

The National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL) announced today a modification to their COVID-19 Protocol. The modification will reduce the isolation period after a positive test from 10 days to five days for fully vaccinated Players who meet the required conditions. It also applies to fully vaccinated Hockey Operations staff, including coaches. The change was made in response to the new isolation guidelines for COVID-positive individuals issued on Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
NHL
