Associate Scientist, Molecular and Cellular Biology – iBio – San Diego, CA

The Hillcrest neighborhood is where the majority of San Diego’s LGBTQ+ community resides. It includes the first the world’s first gay brewery and several other bars and clubs exclusive to members of the community. So, let’s take a look at a few of the best LGBTQ+ bars and clubs in Hillcrest, San Diego. 1. Hillcrest Brewing Company Address: 1458 University Ave, San Diego, CA If you’re visiting San Diego for the first time, you must consider visiting Hillcrest Brewing Company, the world’s first gay brewery. Established in 2012, it became symbolic of the power and resilience of this marginalized community. Enjoy beers from...

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO