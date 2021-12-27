ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demi Lovato shaves their head at Christmas to mark a ‘fresh start’

By Olivia Petter
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XkGJF_0dWegEOM00

Demi Lovato has shaved their head to mark a “fresh start” for the new year.

On Christmas Day, the musician posted a series of clips of themselves showcasing the new hairdo on Instagram against a snowy backdrop.

“Shot on FaceTime by @angelokritikos #freshstart,” read the caption.

Lovato also shared a snap of themselves on their Stories.

In the Stories image, the 29-year-old singer is pictured wearing an all-black ensemble with a grey and white tie-dye cardigan over the top and a long silver chain necklace.

The musician’s new look comes after the release of their seventh studio album, Dancing with the Devis... the Art of Starting Over, and an accompanying documentary detailing their struggles with addiction.

In May, Lovato came out as non-binary, speaking about the decision in their new podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato.

“Over the past year-and-a-half, I’ve been doing some healing and self-reflective work,” they said.

“And through this work, I’ve had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I’ll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them.

“I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and am still discovering.”

Lovato has since spoken about how they never felt entirely comfortable with the way they’d been publicly perceived.

“I really believe that when I overdosed in 2018, it was because I was ignoring my truth,” they told PEOPLE .

“I went to such great lengths to suppress who I really am to fit this sexy, feminine pop star and actress image that others had assigned for me that I never truly identified with.

“I did it though because I thought that’s how it was supposed to be.”

The Independent

