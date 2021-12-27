Capital Bancorp (CBNK) Appoints Jerome Bailey to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAB), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of Conditionally Active Biologic (CAB) antibody therapeutics, today announced that Edward L. (Eddie) Williams has been appointed to the BioAtla Board of Directors and has agreed to serve on the Audit Committee of the Board. Mr. Williams has extensive executive experience in the biopharmaceutical industry and as a member of the board of directors of a biotechnology company in late-stage clinical development. Jay M. Short, Ph.D., Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Eddie's career of demonstrated success and knowledge in growing biopharmaceutical businesses complements the notable skills and experience of our current directors, and thereby makes an especially valuable contribution to our board's capabilities as BioAtla advances into late-stage clinical trials and develops commercialization plans and strategies."

