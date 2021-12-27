ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capital Bancorp (CBNK) Appoints Jerome Bailey to its Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Capital Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: CBNK) the holding company of Capital Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), continues its proud tradition of strong leadership with the announcement of new board member Jerome Bailey....

