Azure Power (AZRE) Announces Rights Offering for Equity Shares

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE), an independent renewable power producer in India, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a rights offering to raise proceeds of up...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Allied Motion (AMOT) Acquires Spectrum Controls for $70M in Cash and Stock

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) (“Allied Motion” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions for the global market, announced today that it has acquired Spectrum Controls, Inc. (“Spectrum”), an innovator and manufacturer of a wide variety of Industrial I/O and Universal Communications Gateway products. The purchase price was $70 million, of which $45 million was paid at closing with a combination of $27 million in cash and the remainder in the Company’s common stock at a price of $35.82 per share. The remaining $25 million will be paid in two equal payments in 2022 and 2023 comprised of 50% cash and 50% stock.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Yellowstone Acquisition Company (YSACU) Announces Additional $45M PIPE Subscription

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Yellowstone Acquisition Company (NASDAQ:YSAC, YSACU, YSACW), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that Boston Omaha Corporation, through its subsidiary BOC YAC, LLC, has agreed to provide $45 million of PIPE financing in connection with the closing of the potential business combination with Sky Harbour LLC (“Sky”), in addition to the $55 million Series B investment that will convert to Class A common stock upon completion of the business combination. Boston Omaha is committing $100 million in total to Sky for the acceleration of Sky’s business plan. The PIPE Financing will be provided through the purchase of Yellowstone Class A common stock at a price of $10.00 per share immediately prior to the closing of the business combination. BOC YAC, LLC has executed a PIPE Subscription Agreement to provide the additional $45 million in equity financing. In consideration of the investment, Sky has agreed to waive the $150 million minimum financing condition (as described below) which required that the Company deliver cash proceeds of at least $150 million (after payment of certain expenses) to Sky as a condition precedent to consummating the business combination.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (BFRA) Opens at $9.89

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for SPAC Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BFAC) (NYSE: BFAC-U) opened for trading at $9.89 after pricing 30,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. acquisition,...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Flotek Industries (FTK) Receives Unsolicited Indication of Interest, Hires Banker

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) has received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the Company. To assist in evaluating this unsolicited indication of interest, Flotek's Board of Directors has engaged Piper Sandler & Co. ("Piper Sandler") as a financial advisor to assist with the evaluation process.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Newpark Resources (NR) Shareholder Bradley L. Radoff Sends Letter to Board Regarding Need to Separate Company’s Disparate Businesses

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Bradley L. Radoff, who together with his affiliates holds approximately 4.9% of the outstanding common shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) (the "Company"), today sent the below letter to the Company’s Board of Directors. November...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Akari Therapeutcis (AKTX) Announces 4.31M Share Direct Offering at $1.40/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX) a biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases where the complement and/or leukotriene systems are implicated, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors and accredited investors, led by existing investors of the Company, including Dr. Ray Prudo, the Company’s Chairman, to receive gross proceeds of approximately $6.0 million.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

BayCom (BCML) Announces 747K Share Buyback

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BayCom Corp (NASDAQ: BCML), the parent company of United Business Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) approved a stock repurchase program for the repurchase of up to 747,000 shares of its common stock, or approximately 7% of its outstanding shares, over a one year period through open market purchases, privately-negotiated transactions, or otherwise in compliance with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
STOCKS
aithority.com

Azure Power Announces Rights Offering For Equity Shares

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. Azure Power Global Limited, an independent renewable power producer in India, announced that its Board of Directors has approved a rights offering to raise proceeds of up to $249,938,599. Pursuant to the rights offering, each shareholder of the Company will receive one non-transferable subscription right (a “Right”) for each equity share, par value $0.000625 per share (an “Equity Share”) held as of 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on January 6, 2022 (the “Record Date”). The rights offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, and this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the Company’s securities.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

CASI Pharma (CASI) Announces Up to $10M Share Buyback

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASI), a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products, today announced that its board of directors approved a stock repurchase program for the repurchase of up to USD 10 million of the Company's common stock (and no more than 12,500,000 shares of the Company's common stock) through open market purchases in compliance with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and through trading plans established pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act. Under any Rule 10b5-1 trading plan the Company might adopt, the Company's third-party broker, subject to Securities and Exchange Commission regulations regarding certain price, market, volume and timing constraints, would have authority to purchase the Company's common stock in accordance with the terms of the plan. The actual timing, number and value of shares repurchased under the stock repurchase program will depend on a number of factors, including constraints specified in any Rule 10b5-1 trading plans, price, general business and market conditions, and alternative investment opportunities. The stock repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any specific number of shares in any period, and may be expanded, extended, modified or discontinued at any time. The Company anticipates funding for this program to come from available corporate funds, including cash on hand and future cash flow.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seekingalpha.com

ESS Tech announces 10M share offering

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) plans to sell 5M shares, while its largest shareholder SB Energy Global Holdings intends to sell 5M shares, as per its latest SEC filing. The net proceeds from the offering will be used for GWH's expansion plans and general corporate purposes. The company will not receive any...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Announces $150M Stock Buybacxk

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) announced today that its Board of Trustees authorized the repurchase, through December 31, 2022, of an additional $150 million of its outstanding common shares under the company’s existing share repurchase program. With this additional $150 million authorized, the company now has $170.5 million available for future share repurchases, including $20.5 million remaining under its prior authorization that expires on June 30, 2022.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Announces Up to $100M Share Buyback

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the commencement of a stock repurchase program. The stock repurchase program authorizes the Company to repurchase up to $100 million of the Company’s Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 (“Common Stock”) and will expire on December 31, 2022, subject to market conditions, contractual restrictions and other factors.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

BitNile Holdings (NILE) Announces $50M Share Buyback

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BitNile Holdings, Inc (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company, announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program under which BitNile may repurchase up to $50 million of its outstanding common stock over a three-year period commencing December 15, 2021.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Ciena (CIEN) Announces $250M Accelerated Share Buyback

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) (the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreement with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (“Goldman”) to repurchase $250.0 million of the Company’s common stock as part of the Company’s previously announced $1.0 billion share repurchase program. The Company expects to fund the ASR from cash on hand and cash generated from operations.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Intergroup Corporation (INTG) Announces Increase In Share Repurchase Program

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The InterGroup Corporation (NASDAQ: INTG) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the Company to purchase up to an additional 125,000 shares of the Company’s common stock under its existing stock repurchase program, reflecting the Board’s confidence in management and the Company’s business, as well as belief that the Company’s shares are undervalued. That action increased the total remaining number of shares authorized for repurchase to approximately 130,000 shares. The purchases will be made, in the discretion of management, from time to time, in the open market or through privately negotiated third party transactions depending on market conditions and other factors.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Pulmatrix (PULM) Announces $6.75M Direct Share Offering

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pulmatrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: PULM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary and non-pulmonary disease using its patented iSPERSE™ technology, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with certain institutional investors for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 6,745 shares of convertible preferred stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 5,620,834 shares of common stock for gross proceeds of $6.75 million in a registered direct offering. The shares of preferred stock will have a stated value of $1,000 per share and are convertible into an aggregate of 11,241,668 shares of common stock at a conversion price of $0.60 per share at any time. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.70 per share, will become exercisable six months following the date of issuance, and will expire 5 years following the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS

