Azure Power (AZRE) Announces Rights Offering for Equity Shares

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASI), a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products, today announced that its board of directors approved a stock repurchase program for the repurchase of up to USD 10 million of the Company's common stock (and no more than 12,500,000 shares of the Company's common stock) through open market purchases in compliance with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and through trading plans established pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act. Under any Rule 10b5-1 trading plan the Company might adopt, the Company's third-party broker, subject to Securities and Exchange Commission regulations regarding certain price, market, volume and timing constraints, would have authority to purchase the Company's common stock in accordance with the terms of the plan. The actual timing, number and value of shares repurchased under the stock repurchase program will depend on a number of factors, including constraints specified in any Rule 10b5-1 trading plans, price, general business and market conditions, and alternative investment opportunities. The stock repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any specific number of shares in any period, and may be expanded, extended, modified or discontinued at any time. The Company anticipates funding for this program to come from available corporate funds, including cash on hand and future cash flow.

