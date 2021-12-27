Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Reports Prelim Third Cohort Interim Data in Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of Annamycin for the Treatment of Soft Tissue Sarcoma Lung Metastases

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with sarcomas, pediatric cancers, today announced an important dosing milestone in the Phase 1/2 Sarcoma clinical trial evaluating seclidemstat as a treatment for Ewing sarcoma and other FET-rearranged sarcomas. The trial’s Ewing sarcoma patient arm investigating seclidemstat in combination with chemotherapy agents topotecan and cyclophosphamide (TC) has advanced to the second lead-in safety cohort treating patients with seclidemstat at 900 mg BID in combination with topotecan and cyclophosphamide. Salarius continues to enroll patients with FET-rearranged sarcomas in a separate trial arm investigating single-agent seclidemstat administered at a 900 mg BID dose. Seclidemstat is a novel, oral, reversible inhibitor of the lysine-specific histone demethylase 1 enzyme (LSD1), an enzyme that has been shown to play a key role in the development and progression of certain cancers.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 3 DAYS AGO