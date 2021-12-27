ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Reports Prelim Third Cohort Interim Data in Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of Annamycin for the Treatment of Soft Tissue Sarcoma Lung Metastases

 5 days ago

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (Nasdaq: MBRX), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting highly resistant tumors and viruses, today reported preliminary interim results from its U.S. Phase 1b/2 clinical trial as it concluded...

StreetInsider.com

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating JZP150 for PTSD

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that the first patient has been enrolled in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of JZP150, an investigational first-in-class small molecule for the treatment of adults with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). JZP150 is a highly selective inhibitor of the enzyme fatty acid amide hydrolase (FAAH), designed to address the underlying cause of PTSD (impairment of fear extinction and its consolidation), as well as patients' associated symptoms (anxiety, insomnia and nightmares).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Immunovant (IMVT) Issues Regulatory Update Regarding Initiation of Phase 3 Trial for Batoclimab in Myasthenia Gravis in the First Half of 2022

Immunovant, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases, announced that the Company achieved alignment with the FDA Division of Neurology 1 ("FDA") to move forward in myasthenia gravis ("MG"). Immunovant plans to start its Phase 3 study for batoclimab in MG in the first half of calendar year 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Ocugen's (OCGN) Partner Bharat Biotech Reports Positive Immunogenicity and Safety Data From COVAXIN in Children 2–18

Ocugen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics and vaccines, announced today that its partner, Bharat Biotech, posted results from a Phase 2/3 trial conducted in India of candidate vaccine, COVAXIN™ (BBV152), in children, aged 2 – 18 years, demonstrating a robust neutralizing antibody response and favorable safety profile on the pre-print server, medRXiv. Using a two-dose regimen administered 28-days apart, antibody responses in subjects were comparable to adult data from a previous phase 3 study. Those results demonstrated a greater than 93% reduction in severe disease. These pediatric data were the basis of Ocugen's pediatric Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) submission in the United States for children 2-18 on November 5, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Statera Biopharma (STAB) Announces Submission of Phase 3 Clinical Trial Protocol to FDA for Investigational Treatment of Pediatric Crohn’s Disease

Statera Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: STAB), a leading biopharmaceutical company creating next-generation immune therapies that focus on immune restoration and homeostasis, today announced submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of its Phase 3 clinical trial protocol for STAT-201 in the treatment of pediatric Crohn's Disease (CD).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX) Announced Achievement of Dosing Milestone in Ongoing Phase 1/2 Sarcoma Trial

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with sarcomas, pediatric cancers, today announced an important dosing milestone in the Phase 1/2 Sarcoma clinical trial evaluating seclidemstat as a treatment for Ewing sarcoma and other FET-rearranged sarcomas. The trial's Ewing sarcoma patient arm investigating seclidemstat in combination with chemotherapy agents topotecan and cyclophosphamide (TC) has advanced to the second lead-in safety cohort treating patients with seclidemstat at 900 mg BID in combination with topotecan and cyclophosphamide. Salarius continues to enroll patients with FET-rearranged sarcomas in a separate trial arm investigating single-agent seclidemstat administered at a 900 mg BID dose. Seclidemstat is a novel, oral, reversible inhibitor of the lysine-specific histone demethylase 1 enzyme (LSD1), an enzyme that has been shown to play a key role in the development and progression of certain cancers.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Entrepreneur

OPKO's (OPK) RAYALDEE Favored by Trial Data for COVID Patients

OPKO Health, Inc. OPK recently announced preliminary top-line results from its Phase 2 trial with RAYALDEE for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19. The trial — titled A Randomized, Double-Blind Placebo-Controlled Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of RAYALDEE (calcifediol) Extended-release Capsules to Treat Symptomatic Patients Infected with SARS-CoV-2 (REsCue) — enrolled 171 symptomatic COVID-19 outpatients from various U.S. sites who were placed under four weeks of treatment with RAYALDEE or placebo and a two-week follow-up.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
aithority.com

Palatin Announces Initiation Of Pivotal Phase 3 PL9643 MELODY-1 Clinical Trial In Patients With Dry Eye Disease

Palatin Technologies, Inc. a specialized biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin peptide receptor system, announced the initiation of the pivotal Phase 3 MELODY-1 clinical study of PL9643 in patients with dry eye disease. The study is designed to enroll up to 400 patients at multiple U.S. sites, and top-line results are currently expected second half calendar 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Palatin Technologies (PTN) Initiates Pivotal Phase 3 PL9643 MELODY-1 Clinical Trial in Patients with Dry Eye Disease

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN), a specialized biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin peptide receptor system, announced the initiation of the pivotal Phase 3 MELODY-1 clinical study of PL9643 in patients with dry eye disease. The study is designed to enroll up to 400 patients at multiple U.S. sites, and top-line results are currently expected second half calendar 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
oncnursingnews.com

Biomarker Screening Is Beneficial in Soft Tissue Sarcoma Clinical Trials

Histotype testing, as well as early-phase clinical trial inclusion, will help improve the standard of care for patients with soft tissue sarcoma, according to Elise Nassif, MD.1. "Any type of screening based on...
SCIENCE
StreetInsider.com

OPKO Health (OPK) Reports Topline Results from Phase 2 Trial Evaluating RAYALDEE to Treat Symptomatic COVID-19 Outpatients

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) announces preliminary topline results from its Phase 2 trial with RAYALDEE® to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19. This study builds on increasing medical evidence that vitamin D repletion therapy can mitigate the severity of upper respiratory tract infections and accelerate recovery from COVID-19. RAYALDEE, after oral administration, gradually releases calcifediol, the natural storage form of vitamin D3, to safely and reliably raise a patient’s serum total 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25D) well above current targets of 20 or 30 ng/mL. RAYALDEE is approved in the U.S. and many European countries for treating secondary hyperparathyroidism in non-dialysis chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients by raising 25D to levels as high as 100 ng/mL.
PUBLIC HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

Allarity Therapeutics (ALLR) Submits NDA to the U.S. FDA for Dovitinib for Third-Line Treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma

​Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ("Allarity" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ALLR) today announced the submission of a new drug application (NDA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking marketing approval for dovitinib for the third-line treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC) patients.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MyChesCo

Passage Bio Announces Positive Interim Safety and Biomarker Data and Advances Phase 1/2 Trial of PBGM01 in GM1 Gangliosidosis

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG) announced that the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) recently recommended proceeding to additional planned cohorts in the Imagine-1 clinical study. Imagine-1 is a Phase 1/2, global, open-label, dose-escalation study of the AAVhu68 gene therapy PBGM01 delivered by intra-cisterna magna (ICM) injection in four cohorts of pediatric subjects with early and late infantile GM1 Gangliosidosis (GM1). GM1 is a rare, fatal lysosomal storage disease in which mutations in the GLB1 gene result in very low activity of the enzyme beta-galactosidase. The primary goal of the study is to first assess safety and tolerability and then efficacy of PBGM01.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biopharmadive.com

Sanofi to buy cancer immunotherapy biotech for $1B

Sanofi will pay $1 billion to acquire privately held Amunix Pharmaceuticals and its cancer immunotherapy technology in a deal announced Tuesday by the French pharmaceutical company. Amunix, which was founded in 2006 and is based in California, could receive as much as $225 million more from Sanofi should it hit...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

IMV Inc. (IMV) Finalizes Basket Clinical Study in Collaboration with Merck; Reports Promising Top Line Data from the Bladder and MSI-High Cohorts

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV), a clinical-stage company developing a portfolio of immune-educating therapies based on its novel DPX™ platform to treat solid and hematologic cancers, today announced the finalization of the basket clinical study evaluating maveropepimut-S (MVP-S, previously known as DPX-Survivac) in combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® in patients with metastatic bladder and Micro-Satellite Instability High (MSI-H) solid tumors.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Reports Positive Safety Results from OASIS Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial of CLS-AX

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS®), announced today positive safety results from OASIS, its ongoing Phase 1/2a clinical trial of CLS-AX (axitinib injectable suspension) administered by suprachoroidal injection via Clearside's SCS Microinjector®. OASIS is evaluating CLS-AX for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Biorestorative Therapies, Inc. (BRTX) Enters CRO Agreement with PRC Clinical for its BRTX-100 Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Treat Chronic Lumbar Disc Disease

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX), a life sciences company focused on adult stem cell-based therapies, today announced it has entered into a Master Service Agreement with PRC Clinical, a contract research organization (CRO) specializing in clinical trial management to conduct BioRestorative's Phase 2 clinical trial.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

